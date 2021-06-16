By MADISON JIMENEZ
The Jefferson County Commissioners held their monthly staff meeting May 24 with department administrators.
Lori Dye from Jefferson County 4-H started the meeting by stating that they will be having meetings through the summer. Dye is also waiting for a new truck, which is allegedly taking a while to get finalized and purchased.
Dave Walrath of Public Works stated that he currently has three employees out of office due to COVID related symptoms but they should be back in office by June 1. He also mentioned that he should have a quote on a compactor by the end of the day. Walrath stated the landfill is gearing up for a busy season starting next month.
Treasurer Kristine Lund gave a brief update, stating that a lot of people have been refinancing this year, which has been busy for the office.
Jessica Roach of the Assessor’s Office stated that they recently hired a new DMV employee that used to work for Bonneville County.
“My employees are doing their best, there’s just a lot of variables they’re working on with the new system,” said Roach.
According to Roach, the DMV is experiencing a lot of growth, but the system hasn’t been updated to adjust for the growth. She plans on having the DMV closed by 4 p.m. every day in order to be able to keep up with the amount of paperwork they have and that doing registrations online would be faster.
Sheriff Steve Anderson of Rigby Police stated that he met with Senator Van Burtenshaw and Representative Rod Furniss and the support received from Boise has been really good since the Rigby Middle School shooting.
“I don’t know how you say we were lucky, but it was the best, worst day ever,” said Anderson.
Sheriff Anderson also stated that they have been approved to purchase five new squad cars, which he stated will be hugely beneficial for the city.
Tammy Adkins with Probation stated that as of June 1, the county should be able to have more court hearings, they just have to wait and see what that may look like.
Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive species stated that he will be working alongside the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to make zones along the I-15 corridor to attract butterflies from South America. The goal is to create friendly zones for the butterflies to be able to come to.
Garn Herrick from IT stated that there have only been four people in the county who have clicked on their phishing emails, which is just about 2% of people.
According to Herrick, the new website for the county will be going live on June 1. There will be audio of meetings available online, each department will be able to be in charge of the content that they put on the website and more.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires mentioned alongside Herrick that they will also be adding an intranet, where employees will be able to sign in and have access to the personal policies among other things.
Squires stated that for her department, they have a community recovering committee that has the various agencies working together to provide help for those who experienced the Rigby Middle School shooting.
“Right now the main focus is support for the victims recovering from trauma,” said Squires.
There was a meeting on May 24 at South Fork Elementary School where the committee met to discuss the relief that they were providing to victims.
Squires also mentioned that on the human resources side that employees who haven’t completed their evaluations yet are late. They are part of justifying staff increases. Squires also plans to begin staff training as soon as possible.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said his office is quite busy right now. They are officially fully staffed as of a couple weeks ago and now it’s all about integrating the team and becoming as efficient as possible.
Taylor stated that he anticipates the cost of litigation to be significant after turning in the budget. There will most likely be a need for forensics and things of that nature.
“There are a number of cases stemming from the fact that people were at home with nothing to do,” said Taylor.
Clerk Colleen Poole stated the courts are opening up and they have a week before they get back. Poole also mentioned that for those who want to have a meeting in the open rooms that are available in the evening, it is free for those who have county business to attend to, but it is $25 for meetings that don’t involve county affairs.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated that the subdivision amendment went well, which is beneficial for the county.
The commissioners thanked everyone for attending the meeting either in person or via zoom and adjourned for the next month.