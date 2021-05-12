The Jefferson County Commissioners meeting opened up the floor for the monthly staff meeting of the county department heads on April 26.
Rebecca Squires kicked of the updates with information on COVID-19 vaccines. Squires stated that vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older and that appointments can be made either at the state of Idaho’s COVID-19 site or directly through Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Squires said there are one or two more days where they will be doing “mass vaccination” days at the fairgrounds and that they’ve been able to do upwards of 300 vaccinations.
She also said that the area has skipped over flood season and gone straight to fire season, stating that things are very dry and that there’s a lot of fuel in the desert currently.
On the human resources side of her position, Squires reminded administrators that performance evaluations were out and are used for employee step increases.
“It’s also a good time to meet with employees, set goals and give feedback,” she said.
Lori Dye from the Jefferson County 4H office said things are busy as always with 4H and weigh-ins happening.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said they would be hauling cinders to the Roberts area and that they had completed the bridge extensions. They’re also hauling chips from Leadore to the Monteview Pit, which will take place over the next few weeks.
Walrath also stated that they would begin to do their otta seals, clean chip seals and overlays starting about June 1. On the Solid Waste side of things, he said they had a bit of a skeleton crew due to some health issues but other than that, they were just busy.
Parks and Recreation administrator Mickey Eames is busy preparing the lake for opening day, which was May 3. They have six docks they were going to put in the water: by Shelter B, Shelter C, in an area where there’s high fish concentration, and two off the end of the island to allow for water polo tournaments for area high schools.
Eames also recognized the youth groups and missionaries that had come out to the lake to assist in preparations as well as stating that the swing set for Shelter B should be in soon.
Treasurer Kristine Lund said things were “business as usual” in the office and that they were holding a deed hearing May 24. According to Lund, this is the smallest publication they’ve had since she joined the office, which is good news and means that they community and the economy were going in a way they want it to.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said they’re still busy and that in tracking the numbers from last fiscal year through March and comparing the same time frame this year, they’ve had 118 more permits this year.
“That’s a pretty significant increase because last year was our second most active permit year ever,” Hathaway said. “We’re on track for the most permits.”
He continued, stating that their office was still working on updates for the zoning and subdivision ordinances, which they would hopefully be able to deliver the updates to commissioners soon.
Mitch Whitmill with Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species said their office was working on finishing up some final repairs and fabrications as well as working on preparing fertilization at the courthouse and lake. The office also has several trainings put together to do applicator licenses and that anyone needing to renew their license should get in touch with him.
Whitmill also said they were going to be working on several projects with the INL and the Department of Energy. The backpack program also opened up May 1 and is available to those looking to do their own spraying.
Tammy Adkins with Probation said there’s not a lot to report but that things were picking back up with the courts opening. Jessica Roach with the Assessor’s Office said they were in the full swing of things and were busy wrapping up reappraisals so that they could print the assessment notices by mid-May.
Roach also stated that they were currently accepting responses to their Request for Proposals, or RFP, for imagery as well as hiring for two positions, saying things were “pretty busy.”
Sheriff Steve Anderson said that calls for service were trending upwards and that they were seeing the inmate population bounce back, predicting that they would be full again by mid-summer most likely.
Travis Thompson from maintenance said they would be getting a truck over to the courthouse to fix the driveway and that the gate was now functioning and employees would be able to access it with the cards used to enter the building.
Public Defender John Stosich said there’s not much new happening with the office but that they had received their annual review from the Defense Commission. Jury trials also started back up last week and that other than that, things were going well and he appreciates the support from the county, commissioners and Mark Taylor’s office.
Prosecuting Attorney Taylor also said that with the jury trials resuming, that’s what was causing the full parking lot at the courthouse. Taylor also said they had found a temporary attorney, who he would be introducing later, and that they’ve been interviewing legal assistant candidates.
“Hopefully we’ll have decision by end of week,” Taylor said of the legal assistant position.
Clerk Colleen Poole said she’s been busy being involved with the processing for jury trials and that there is currently one jury trial scheduled per week. She also stated that she has budgets to hand out and that they would need to be returned to her by May 17.
Commissioner Shayne Young thanked everyone for their diligence with COVID-19, stating that while it was too early to declare victors, the county was getting there. Young stated that he believed the increasing number of people getting vaccinated was helping and that getting vaccinations was a good thing.
He also said that as they start looking at budgets again, he said each department does well with their budgeting.
Commissioner Roger Clark spoke on fire season, stating that fire breaks have been placed out north of the sand dunes and that the annual High Country meeting would be taking place about the last week of June.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said that as they begin to look at where they’re at with budgets, departments shouldn’t spend any possible excess money unless they need it.
“We won’t lower your budget if you don’t use it all but we want to be as conservative as possible and show residents that we’re being as conservative and efficient with the funds in the county,” Hancock said. “As I talk to residents, most feel we are doing a good job controlling the cost of the county and using taxpayer dollars. We have a fiscal responsibility to them.”
Commissioners then asked if there were any other questions and comments and Sheriff Anderson asked on how money from the Treasury would be dispersed throughout the county, stating that he hopes they’re thinking about putting some of that funding in continuing to run their budgets as they have.
Squires stated that she believes the county should be receiving $5.8 million directly from the Department of Treasury and that part of that will be used for revenue replacement. She did say that they were still waiting on guidance for how they’re allowed to use those funds and that other parts of it are focused on COVID response and economic recovery and development.
Due the large amount of money the county should be getting, Squires suggests forming a committee and including the community in how the funds should be used.
“Right now, it’s a waiting game to see the guidelines,” Hancock commented.