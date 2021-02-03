Office administrators and elected officials from Jefferson County gave their monthly updates at the commissioners meeting Jan. 25.
Dave Walrath from Public Works stated that he had some items scheduled for later in the meeting but that they weren't doing much plowing with how little snow there's been. Road and Bridge was also working on hauling resurfacing for the roads.
Mickey Eames with Parks and Recreation reported they were working to get things ready for lake preparations. Currently there are walking and cross country skiing paths available during the winter. Other than conversations on Facebook regarding the lake, prices and other topics, Eames said there's not much going on with them at the moment.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said they were continuing to update the zoning ordinance.
"We're about two thirds of the way done with our part of the zoning ordinance," Hathaway said. "Once we complete our portion, it'll go back to the Planning and Zoning commission."
Hathaway said that once it goes to the commission and changes are made, a public meeting will be held before the ordinance is officially approved, making it difficult to give an exact timeline of the approval.
Tammy Adkins from Probation said things were business as usual before Jessica Roach from the Assessors Office gave her update, stating that they were entering property tax reductions and veterans programs at the moment.
"We're still full swing with the appraisals and we opened motor vehicles back up to walk in services," Roach said.
According to Roach, the lines for the DMV have been "crazy" and they've had to shutdown around 3:30 p.m. in order to get everyone processed.
"We're doing the best we can with current circumstances," she told commissioners. "We apologize for the lines, we're trying to keep people out of other offices' doorways."
Kristine Lund with the Treasurers Office said they're processing delinquency notices on some mobile homes and other personal property as well as balancing and getting caught up on the month of December Lund stated that they're also processing tax deeds from 2017 and will most likely schedule a hearing to take place in May.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the county had the first weekend since Christmas without a suicide or homicide and that they were thankful for that. The numbers in the jail are climbing again though according to Anderson and that for last year, they had over 9,000 service calls.
With the Extension Office, Lori Dye said that they were still doing virtual programs and that they were able to do classes in Spanish as well with the assistance of Joseph Sagers.
They're still holding off on cooking classes but Dye said they hope to have smaller canning classes in March.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires started off by reminding everyone that they are still in a pandemic. In stage two, the offices are still masking and social distancing.
"Don't give up now," Squires said.
She then gave an update on where the county was as in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the county losing 18 residents to the virus. More vaccine information will be available in the coming weeks and information on vaccine eligibility can be found through Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Mitch Whitmill from Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species said they're working to maintain their equipment as well as doing recertification meetings to get their credits for applicator licenses.
Whitmill said he'll be spending some time in Boise this year as the process for rulemaking with weed laws is going on. He also stated that he's working on reviewing grant approvals through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
Public Defender John Stosich stated that he appreciated the Sheriff's Office for their assistance in getting things set up in the library with IT to meet with clients and that various departments made that happen. Jury trials are still on hold due to COVID-19 and that they're keeping an eye on things.
Stosich also stated that he had been appointed as co-council on the capital case involving Jesse Gentle. Gentle is now being represented by James Archibald.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor then gave an update on the status of the second deputy Prosecuting Attorney that would be coming into the office once he receives his license to practice in Idaho.
Taylor believes he will be able to join the office in March once all the paperwork is processed, which has been slowed down as many offices have shutdown due to COVID-19.
"Everything we can do is done," Taylor said.
Taylor has not yet released the name of the candidate as they continue to be in a "holding pattern" with hiring until the information is completed and the candidate receives their license.
Commissioner Shayne Young, who acts as the county representative with EIPH, gave an update on the emergency meeting that was held that morning, stating that they adjusted the response plan to follow the governor's guidelines on capacity to avoid confusion.
Sheriff Anderson then asked if there was a bill put forth questioning the governor's role in mandating pandemic response, to which Young responded that he was unsure of any updates on that end.
Young also stated that he hopes that those in the legislature follow the signs of the pandemic and not politics.
Commissioner Roger Clark talked about concerns on the lack of snow, which may lead to watersheds not "stacking up" for the coming year. The forecasted snow over the next several weeks he said looks promising but that he's unsure if the projected storms will develop into anything. Clark said he's hoping for more moisture in the spring.
Clerk Colleen Poole said that they were sending out W2 forms and thanked the offices for submitting their claims on time. She did remind administrators to be aware of any unnecessary sales tax because the county was having to pay more than they needed to. Poole said there is paperwork that offices can complete for tax free purchases.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said they appreciated all the work being done throughout the county offices and that they will continue to work through current frustrations.
"Please be patient and do as much as you can online," Hancock said.