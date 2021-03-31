Members from the Jefferson County departments gave their monthly update to commissioners March 22.
Lori Dye from the County Extension Office said that things are going well and that the office had recently done beef weigh-ins for 4-H projects in the county.
Dye also announced that they would be starting their food preservation classes April 1. Those will be held every Thursday and masks are required for attendees. Agriculture classes are also going on as hybrid or online courses. She stated that they’re still holding on for summer events and that they’ll be moving forward with their Idaho events and 4H camp.
Dave Walrath, county Public Works Administrator, said they were hauling sand for the county lake as well as preparing for bridge extensions as the power company began moving power poles. Walrath said they were also able to sell all the equipment they put on the county auction.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said they were currently working with the city of Rigby to amend their Area of Impact agreement, which is something they expected with the amount of growth going on in the area. He said they’re outpacing last year’s numbers in permits and that they don’t expect to see things slow down.
For the Treasurer’s Office, the update was short as they’re working on going through tax deed hearings at this time.
Jessica Roach from the Assessor’s Office said that they were getting things back open after COVID-19 went through the office.
”We have a reduced number of employees right now so things are just open for residents this week until we get back to full capacity,” Roach said. “We’ll hopefully be fully staffed by the end of the week.”
Garn Herrick from IT stated that they had access to 30 licenses for secure emails and anyone that would like to get secure emailing set up, they could get in touch with him.
The county also passed an ICRMP test that tracks how many employees will click on an emailed link as a cybersecurity test. According to Audrey Moon from the commissioners’ office, the test measures the rate of clicks an unknown link receives and clicking on different links will take the employee to training on security measures. Of the employees that received the link, only eight people, or 4.7%, clicked on the links.
Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill said that it’s been a busy month for them. Recently it was discovered that some moss purchased from pet stores and suppliers were contaminated with mussels, which would pose a threat to natural waters. Whitmill believes they’ve been able to recover the contaminated moss and said they were working with other departments to contain the issue.
Whitmill also said they had certification trainings coming up for pesticide applicators as well as holding ATV training. The ATV training is being done at the County Line Landfill and that he believes some Parks and Recreation employees will need to do the training as well.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said that they would be swearing in the new deputy prosecutor and that he would begin his work with the county once he was sworn in later that day.
Mickey Eames from Parks and Recreation said they were currently waiting for the snow to clear out and that they were excited to be getting the sand hauled to the lake from Public Works. Eames also said they were hiring more maintenance and booth workers as well as adding some historical pieces of equipment at the lake.
For Eames, she stated that the history of the lake is important to her and she was excited that Clerk Colleen’s Poole grandfather would be donating an old gravel truck that was used to do work at the lake. They would also be displaying a horse drawn double beet digger and a horse-drawn potato planter.
The Sheriff’s Office and Maintenance didn’t have any updates, and Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires was excused by commissioners for Spring Break.
Commissioner Roger Clark attended the meeting via Zoom as he was quarantining and he stated that he didn’t have any updates before Poole spoke. Poole reminded departments that any equipment that had been sold in the county auction needed to be removed from the county insurance so they weren’t paying for things they no longer owned.
Commissioner Shayne Young acts as the county representative with the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board and said that the county’s COVID case numbers were as high as they’ve ever been and encouraged everyone to be careful. Although EIPH is no longer mandating masks, they are still encouraging residents to take precautions.
Commissioner Scott Hancock added his thoughts, saying that there were high COVID-19 numbers in county and that they want to stop the spread and see the numbers go down. He continued and reminded others that with breakup speed limits in the county, people needed to be careful as he’d seen some incidents were people were speeding up behind buses and trucks and almost caused accidents while trying to pass.
”Just be careful, that’s all I ask,” Hancock said.