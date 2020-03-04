Last year’s Sheep Fire was the largest in Idaho National Laboratory history. Now, Jefferson County commissioners are expressing concerns about fires causing a spread of noxious weeds and invasive species to county farmland.
The county commissioners approved the purchase of a four-wheeler for the Parks and Recreation Department Feb. 24 for the observation of noxious weeds.
INL Fire Chief Eric Gosswiller outlined the INL fire prevention plan in an email, which includes seasonal defensible space and vegetation inspection, a fuels management program, comprehensive wildland fire intelligence systems, a preparedness-level program and a restriction program.
“INL has a well-trained fire department with extensive wildland firefighting experience as a result of the large fires that periodically occur at the desert Site,” Gosswiller said in an email interview. “We view each fire as a learning opportunity to further improve our response tactics while ensuring firefighter safety. We’ve also focused on improving our coordination with BLM and other agencies that assist INL in these large fires.”
Defensible space and vegetation inspection works to identify area vulnerable to fuel loading. The fuels management program includes mowing along INL roadways to minimize roadside ignitions and works with the Idaho Transportation Department for mowing operations.
The intelligence system ensures awareness of fuel conditions, weather and other fire dangers to communicate periodic messages to employees and the public.
The preparedness and restriction programs increase resources for fire response and curtails hazardous operations in the field during levels of high fire danger.
Fires on wildlands provide noxious weeds and invasive species an opportunity to move onto the land in the place of naturally occurring vegetation that’s been destroyed.
According to Mike Auble, the INL’s division director for sitewide utilities, immediately following a fire, the INL will begin implementing restoration activities to determine the impact on cultural resources and then enable the re-establishment of native plants.
Following the Sheep Fire, Gosswiller said the INL’s Wildland Fire Management Committee developed a recovery plan to address the potential effects on native species recovery within the burned area.
The committee considers erosion, cheat grass and noxious weed control, native plant recovery and sagebrush habitat restoration when creating a recovery plan.
Auble said INL is committed to working collaboratively with counties when it comes to the spreading of noxious weeds and invasive species, either by wind or animals. He also said the organization strives to be good neighbor and steward of the land.
INL personnel will attend the “Weed Warrior” regional workshops as well as other seminars and trainings this year, as they do on a yearly basis.
Auble encourages people to report noxious weeds and invasive plants to the Idaho Association of Weed Control superintendents or to county officials.
Mitch Whitmill, superintendent from the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Department for Jefferson County, said in a previous interview that the plants taking over naturally occurring vegetation are aggressive and competitive.
“They’re not just pretty wildflowers,” Whitmill said.
Farmers that believe they’re dealing with invasive species on their land are encouraged to contact Whitmill at 208-745-9221. The Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Department can identify and confirm noxious weeds, assist in creating a treatment plan and make recommendations on how to handle them.