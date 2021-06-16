Jefferson County jail Badger Medical contract approved

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson’s contract through Badger Medical to provide services to the jail was approved at the Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting June 7.
Badger Medical is a private medical company that provides medical care to inmates throughout the state of Idaho. The medical practice is run by Dr. Teller, and he staff’s Jefferson County’s jail with medical personnel.
Sheriff Anderson stated that the quarterly cost of the contract is $45,786.
According to Sheriff Anderson, they have had the contract for more than six years, before and during the previous administration as well.
“When I took over, I gained contracts with integration,” said Sheriff Anderson. “Bottom line, we brought in over $8 million with our contracts.”
Sheriff Anderson stated that he has 134 beds in his jail, and on average there are 10-20 inmates from Jefferson County in the jail, so he contracts out the rest of the beds for $75 a day.
“We pay for a lot of things out of that revenue that we generate through the contracts we have throuh the jail and with the Federal Marshalls, Idaho Department of Corrections, and immigration,” said Sheriff Anderson. “It offsets our budget for everything really.”