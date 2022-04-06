The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two boat docks during their March 28 meeting. The boat docks will be purchased by Jefferson County Parks and Recreation and installed at Jefferson County Lake.
The purchase order presented to the commissioners at the meeting was for two boat docks and totaled $4,807. According to Mickey Eames, the Parks and Recreation Director, she has been thinking about obtaining new boat docks for the last few years.
“We hosted a polo tournament,” Eames said. “They asked if we had any docks, which we didn’t, and I thought that it would be nice to have those for them.”
Jefferson County Lake hosts a number of water-based athletic activities throughout the season, which include water polo, kayak races and triathlons according to Eames. She stated that the purpose of purchasing the docks would primarily be to support these athletic events, specifically the water polo events.
“We have a polo team,” Eames said. “They use the lake to practice swimming and practice the game. The tournaments this year is in July and this is the third year we’ve hosted it.”
In the past, Jefferson County Lake has used older docks from Bonneville County, which Eames stated have been misused by younger lake-goers. According to Eames, kids would get out there and walk back and forth on the docks until they would flip over.
She stated that last year, Parks and Rec spent a significant amount of time attempting to fix the docks, and ensure they stayed right-side-up.
The purchase of the new docks poses a possible solution to this problem, Eames stated.
“There will be fines for that sort of thing this year,” Eames said. “But we shouldn’t have the same problem because they’re new docks and they’ll be tied down differently.”
According to Eames, the docks will be installed before the lake opens in May, and will be placed on opposite sides of the peak at the far end of the island.
Eames doesn’t believe having the docks will increase traffic to the lake, instead, she believes their presence will add to the enjoyment that people have when they visit.
“It’s another thing for them to enjoy out there,” said Eames. “They can stretch out and sunbathe on them, or they can fish from them.”
In other news, the commissioners signed the yearly Reciprocal Firefighting Agreement at the March 28 meeting, a mutual aid agreement between the Idaho National Laboratories and local fire districts.
According to Rebecca Squires, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Jefferson County, this agreement is a massive cooperation between fire districts to ensure areas outside of local districts can receive prompt fire suppression services whenever necessary.
This agreement is signed annually and helps the county recover costs of fighting fires outside of the district, something that used to be difficult to do before the agreements were in place, according to Squires.