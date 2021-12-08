Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath updated the commissioners on powerlines in the county that could be problematic to drivers in the area during their meeting on Nov. 22. The two poles are located west of 3700 E and on Annis Highway.
Walrath mentioned he met with Rocky Mountain Power to discuss the poles in question.
In both places, Walrath stated there are ditches in between the south part of the road, which provides little space to work with.
According to Walrath, to move the pole on Annis Highway would cost about $100,000, however, it’s not as much of a collision hazard. Walrath stated it does need site correct triangle compartments that are in accordance with the county’s ordinances. Walrath stated they should be able to measure 20 feet in either direction and be able to see what is in the triangle.
What Walrath is considering doing is putting in a four-way stop, which he has talked about with Rigby City Public Works Director Mitch Bradley in the past.
Walrath mentioned he would have their consultant with Harper Levitt Engineering (HLE) look into whether a four-way stop would be warranted and how it would look on their updated transportation plan. Walrath also mentioned they could put in flashing stop signs, which he would bring up with their consultant.
The other pole, located further west of 3700 E, Walrath mentioned they are considering putting in a guardrail configurations in a circular pattern, which would provide a little bit of cushion if someone were to go off the road.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked if they could move the pole, and Walrath stated the pole should stay there.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor chimed in, stating what concerned him was these poles, in a hypothetical situation, if there were an accident and he was in private practice, he would look at who was to blame and who had the pockets. Taylor mentioned he would not only look at the power company but also at the county.
“We need to prepare for that future accident today by documenting what we are doing by saying we are aware of this by shifting liability off the county to the power company,” Taylor said. “If someone comes after us, we need to show that we did what we could to mitigate the situation.”
Walrath suggested the could put up 40 MPH speed limit signs out there to also help the situation.
There was no final decision made during the meeting.