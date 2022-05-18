The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners received information on the Leading Idaho Local Bridge (LILB) Program from Director of Public Works Dave Walrath at their May 9 meeting and signed a memorandum of understanding for the conditions of the program.
According to Walrath, the LILB Program is a federal program facilitated by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) which funds repairs and replacements for bridges with posted weight limits. The LHTAC website also includes bridges 20 feet or exceeding that are on the local road network and are in poor condition.
There are nine eligible bridges in the county, Walrath stated, five of which he believes require the most attention. Those bridges include two bridges on the Burgess Canal, one bridge on Market Lake Canal in Roberts, and one in the Lewisville parks.
At the meeting he presented the commissioners with his suggestion to use LILB funding to perform two bridge rehabs and three complete bridge replacements.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he and the other commissioners were made aware of the program at one of the previous trainings they attended. Walrath notified the commissioners that LHTAC reached out to him to provide the bridge program information.
Along with his recommendation, he presented a memorandum of understanding for LHTAC, stating the county agrees to their conditions for the program.
After the meeting, Hancock stated the county will definitely be applying for the funding to perform the repairs and replacements Walrath recommended. He also stated there is no guarantee the county will receive the funding.
The LHTAC website lists the 2022 application dates for the program between April 11 and June 8.