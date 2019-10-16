A Jefferson County man has been charged with video voyeurism after he reportedly hid a camera in a bathroom to record an adult woman and a child in the shower.
According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the victims discovered the recordings on a computer belonging to Tel James “TJ” Boam. One of the recordings was of the adult victim, and the other two were of a teenage girl.
The older victim told a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective she had found a camera disguised as a phone charger several months before, but she did not think more of it at the time. She confronted Boam after she found the recordings, and according to the affidavit, he attempted to convince her she already knew of the videos.
The victim took screenshots in case Boam deleted the videos to cover his tracks. Timestamps on the videos show they were taken between July and August 2018.
During a forensic interview, the younger victim said she had been unaware of the recording.
Boam was released to pretrial supervision. No-contact orders were issued between him and the victims.
Video voyeurism is punishable with up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 24 in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Johnathan Hogan
Post Register