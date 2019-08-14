A Jefferson County man was arrested after he reportedly attacked a woman.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office report, Daniel Smith, 25, punched the victim and choked her while the two were discussing financial matters.
The victim said an argument escalated when Smith began throwing her trash and items from her car around the lawn. She said Smith took her purse and threw it, spreading the contents around the yard.
Smith then reportedly punched the victim in the shoulder. The victim hit him in the face, and Smith responded by grabbing her by the neck and arm and throwing her on the ground.
A deputy observed several marks on the victim, including scratches on her neck and arm.
The deputy located Smith, who told law enforcement “things had gotten out of hand.” Smith did not say he hit the victim, but said she had hit him in the face. The deputy did not observe any marks or injuries on him.
Smith was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released on pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His next hearing has not been scheduled.
Jonathan Hogan
Post Register