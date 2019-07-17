Jefferson County man arrested for hiding camera in bathroom

A Jefferson County man was arrested Friday after he turned himself in for hiding a camera in a bathroom.
According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office report, Guy Roundy, 34, told a deputy he had hidden the camera with the intent of recording an 18-year-old woman changing.
Roundy called the sheriff’s office on July 4 and turned himself in the next morning. The victims at the residence called July 4 to report the camera. They had accessed the files on the camera’s SD card and found videos of themselves changing clothes, showering and using the bathroom.
The victims reported they had deleted one video that contained footage of an infant. The sheriff’s office told them not to delete any more evidence. The camera had been hidden among flowers hanging on a bathroom wall.
When Roundy turned himself in, he denied having the intent to distribute the video. He repeatedly told the deputy he was guilty.
Roundy was charged with video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison. No-contact orders were issued between him and several of the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 22 in Jefferson County Courthouse.
Jonathan Hogan
Post Register