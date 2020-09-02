A Jefferson County man who was arrested for secretly recording a teen girl and adult woman using the bathroom is now facing federal charges.
According to the indictment, Tel James “TJ” Boam has been charged with 16 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child and one count of possession of child pornography. The indictment states that Boam attempted to entice a teenage girl to be filmed for the production of child pornography.
The incidents happened starting June 8, 2018, and lasted until Aug. 29, 2018.
Boam was arrested in October after a woman discovered video recordings of herself and an underage girl on Boam’s computer. She contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to report him.
It was not clear if the victim in the video that was discovered is the same victim in the more recent charges. However, court records in the original case state that timestamps on the videos found by the adult victim show they were recorded between July and August 2018.
The victim told sheriff’s deputies she had found a camera disguised as a phone charger, but did not make much of it until she found the videos. Boam reportedly tried to convince the woman she already knew about the videos, and that there was nothing wrong with them.
Attempted sexual exploitation of a child is punishable in federal court with a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, for each count. Possession of child pornography is punishable in federal court with up to 20 years in prison.
Boam is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. Monday over video. A motion to dismiss had been filed for the video voyeurism charges filed in Jefferson County.
— Johnathan Hogan Post Register