Jefferson County man shot in leg by brother

According to a police report provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 9, at approximately 5 p.m., Jefferson County Deputies responded to a family dispute at 4134 E. 100 N. located in Jefferson County. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with Kyle Larson, age 31. Kyle had received a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.
The report stated that further investigation revealed that Kyle and his brother, Bryce Larson, age 34, had been involved in an argument. It is alleged that during the argument, Bryce Larson retrieved a 45 caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot Kyle in the leg before fleeing the scene.
Kyle was transported to EIRMC with a non life-threatening injury. Bryce Larson was located in Bannock County and arrested for Aggravated Battery. No other injuries were reported and the public was not in danger. Bryce is being held at the Jefferson County Jail, there is no information as to whether he has a bond or not.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rigby Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire’s Quick Response Unit (QRU).