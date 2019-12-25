Jefferson County may need an ambulance district in coming years, BYU-Idaho students find

Data collected and analyzed by a Brigham Young University-Idaho professor and his students supports the idea that Jefferson County may soon need an ambulance district within the county.
Jefferson County officials have for some time been discussing the possibility of buying and operating an ambulance, though the price has caused county commissioners not to actively pursue the option, yet.
BYU-Idaho sociology professor Trevor Brooks, along with his students, presented demographic data to commissioners Dec. 16. Here are some of the key findings:
Jefferson County is among the fastest growing counties, with Rigby and Ririe driving the numbers up
BYU-Idaho students said the growth of Jefferson County — the third-fastest growing county in the state — is mostly thanks to the growth the eastern side of the county, including Rigby and Ririe. The county overall has experienced 43% growth since 2000. Overall county growth spiked sharply from 2000 to 2010, jumping from about 19,000 to 26,000, before evening out more between 2010 and 2017.
“While it has slowed down, it still continues to grow,” said BYU-Idaho student David Lish.
Based on the students’ analysis, between 2000 and 2017, the Rigby and Ririe areas have both grown by more than 70%, with less than 1% growth in the Lewisville and Menan areas and a 13% population decrease on the rural west side of the county.
“Population decline is pretty common in rural areas because of something called outmigration,” Lish said. “So, younger people, as they get older, they tend to leave there for things like school and work.”
Those in their late teens and early 20s tend to leave Jefferson County. BYU-Idaho student Tyler Wheeler said this could be due to life changes typical to that age group, such as going to college or departing on a religious mission. He said it could also be due to the nature of the towns in Jefferson County.
“Given that Rigby is such a small town, it doesn’t have a lot of job opportunities for those who are graduating.” Wheeler said.
The county and state are getting older
Between 2000 and 2017, Jefferson County had a 65% growth in population for those 65 and over, nearly matching the statewide growth of 66%.
“Changing age structure, this is happening nationwide,” Brooks said. “It’s happening in Jefferson County, and we’re simply becoming older.”
Brooks said statistics regarding those over 65 are important when considering whether an ambulance district is needed because that group is most likely to use the service.
“We do know that elderly people are more likely to rely on the ambulance service, and they’re also more likely to be repeat customers, so to speak,” Brooks said.
BYU-Idaho student John Dahl said the aging is more pronounced in the rural parts of the county.
On the west side of the county, the growth in that age group was 72% between 2000 to 2017. Population numbers for that age group increased by even more in the Ririe area, going from 515 individuals in 2000 to 1,081 in 2017 for a 110% jump. The Lewisville and Menan areas had a 46% gain and the Rigby area had a 31% gain.
In spite of that, the median age of those living in Lewisville and Menan areas has increased, while the age of those in Ririe and Rigby has decreased.
“It’s actually getting a little bit younger, and we suspect that would be from the influx of younger people moving into the city of Rigby and the suburbs surrounding that,” Dahl said.
Jefferson County citizens make more than others in the state
Students also looked at the median household incomes and poverty levels for the county from 2000 to 2017.
All areas of the county have higher median incomes than the state of Idaho, with the exception of the west side of the county, which has been consistently below the state median since 2000. Those in the Ririe and Rigby areas had the highest median incomes. Poverty rates tell a similar story, with the highest poverty rate on the west side of the county and the lowest poverty rates in Rigby and Ririe areas.
A higher percentage of females in the county experience poverty than do males, and Jefferson County as a whole has a lower poverty rate than the state for both males and females. The poverty percentage for children and those over 65 is also lower than the state.
“Even though Jefferson County does seem to have a very large, rapidly growing senior population, their poverty rates are remaining quite low,” said BYU-Idaho student Graham Clawson.
He said it could be due to social programs and support.
So does the county need an ambulance service?
“There does seem to be some demographic evidence for an ambulance service with (Central Fire District),” Brooks said. “For example, the population growth, the aging structure of the growing number of elderly residents, they do tend to lend support for the need of an ambulance service.”
However, Brooks said the data should be considered with caution and said other factors should also be considered. He said the data could have been skewed by a shift in methodology used by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2015 and 2017.
“Instead of asking all residents their questions, they had a sample, they had a relatively smaller sample size, compared to their traditional census data, and so there is subject to be some error with the 2015 and 2017 data,” Brooks said.
Brooks said public opinion, economics and other factors should be considered when deciding whether to start an ambulance service. He said other BYU-Idaho students will also be mapping Central Fire District incidents based on data CFD can legally provide.
“I like the idea of their wanting to look at our call volume, the response times, because that’s what we also need to look at,” said Mike Miller, a CFD commissioner.
Brooks said other potential projects would be to compare demographic data from Jefferson County to surrounding counties or examine further demographic details that could be associated with response times for an ambulance service.
“This issue of an ambulance service, we’ve been kicking this around now for four or five years, and we will continue to kick it around,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock. “And at some point, we will probably end up with one, but at the current level we are continuing to use the ambulance service we have with the City of Idaho Falls.”
He said the demographic information was nonetheless informative and would help commissioners make better decisions going forward.