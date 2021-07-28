During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting held June 28, County Clerk Colleen Poole brought to the commissioners the preliminary budget that is being proposed for the 2021-2022 budget year from the various department heads.
Poole stated she has set up the budget workshop for July 26 and 27 for the department heads to attend to get their budgets squared away before the final budget hearing in August.
“Salaries are pretty precarious,” said Poole. “Not much will happen until the workshops, and the commissioners will ask more questions. Once the salaries are more set in stone, we will discuss percentages.”
Poole stated the cost of living is still up in the air because Jefferson County is set to receive $5.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $5.8 million is based off of population. If the county doesn’t budget it in, they won’t get to spend it.
According to the preliminary budget worksheet Poole presented, the numbers are proposed budgets, and have not yet been approved or disapproved. Numbers and percentages are subject to change because they have not yet been completed. They will be presented to the commissioners for approval for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
Clerk/Auditor
The Jefferson County Clerk’s office had a decrease of 25.7%, from the Fiscal Year (FY) of 2021’s $213,529, to FY 2022’s $158,582 salary budget; there is an officer position that has not been accounted for in the salaries portion. The overall decrease was approximately 24%, from FY 2021 budget of $233,505.83, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $177,232.
Assessor
The Jefferson County Assessor’s office had a 7.5% decrease from FY 2021 salaries of $325,576, and the proposed salary budget of $301,124; there is an officer salary that has not been accounted for. There was an overall 6.6% decrease of the proposed budget from FY 2021 $370,176, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $345,724.
Treasurer
The Jefferson County Treasurer’s office had a 48% decrease in the salary budget from FY 2021 $117,019, to FY 2022 $60,887; there is an officer position that has not yet been accounted for. The overall decrease to the budget was 42.8%, from FY 2021 $131,144, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $75,012.
Commissioners
According to the Jefferson County Commissioner updates, nothing has been filled in and won’t be completed until the workshops that happen July 26 and 27.
Coroner
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office had a 1.3% decrease in salary, from FY 2021 $10,866, to FY 2022 proposed salary of $10,720. The budget proposal changed by 4.8% from FY 2021 $23,906, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $25,123.
Prosecuting Attorney
According to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, there was an 11.3% decrease in salaries from FY 2021 $427,890, to FY 2022 proposed salaries of $379,427. The overall budget increased 8.6% from FY 2021 $489,090, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $535,127. The increase came from litigation expenses of $80,000.
Public Defender
The Jefferson County Public Defender’s office had an increase of 52% to the salaries, from FY 2021 $112,953, to FY 2022 $234,804. The proposed salary increase is for two additional assistants at a cost of $40,390 for one, and $29,029 for the other. The overall increase to the budget is approximately 37.1%, with FY 2021 at $233,953, to FY 2022 $372,204.
Building and Grounds
According to the Building and Grounds salary, there is a proposed 14.4% increase, from FY 2021 $101,774, to FY 2022 $118,830. There are proposed raisers for each member of the janitorial service. There is an overall 6.3% increase from FY 2021 budget of $373,274, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of 398,330.
Emergency Management
For Jefferson County’s Emergency Management, there is a proposed 4.2% decrease in salaries, from FY 2021 $36,528, to FY 2022 $35,000. There is an overall proposed 64% decrease, from FY 2021 455,883, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $164,056. There is a proposed significant decrease in the maintenance portion, from FY 2021 $340,000, to FY 2022 proposed $50,000.
Extension Office
The Jefferson County Extension office is looking at a 6.4% increase of salaries from FY 2021 $66,718, to FY 2022 proposed $71,253. The proposed increase is approximately 12.7%, from FY 2021 $120,418, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $137,953.
Planning and Zoning
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning office is asking for a 14.3% increase in salaries, from FY 2021 $325,999, to FY 2022 proposed $380,265, with the addition of another administrative assistance at $30,618. The proposed overall increase to the budget is approximately 11.9%, from FY 2021 $485,499, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $551,265.
Road and Bridge
The Jefferson County Road and Bridge is proposing a 1.4% increase to the salary budget, from FY 2021 $1,029,544, to FY 2022 proposed salary budget of $1,044,425. The proposed overall increase to the budget is approximately 3.2%, from FY 2021 $7,065,686, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $7,301,716.
District Magistrate and Courts
The Jefferson County courts are proposing an 11.8% increase to the salaries from FY 2021 $238,774, to FY 2022 proposed $270,798, with the increased salary of a temporary deputy clerk at $28,574. The proposed overall increase of approximately 2.9% from FY 2021 $1,025,112, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $1,056,005.
Probation
Jefferson County Probation is proposing a 2.2% increase to salaries from FY 2021 $364,175, to FY 2022 proposed salaries of $372,517. The proposed overall decrease to the budget is approximately 38.6%, from FY 2021 $1,601,104, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $983,242.
County Fair
The Jefferson County Fair department is asking for a 19.7% increase overall. From FY 2021 budget of $203,825, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $253,825. The added increase is for repairs and maintenance.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s department is proposing a 5.9% increase to salaries, from FY 2021 $1,854,478, to FY 2022 proposed $1,969,887. The proposed overall increase is approximately 1.9%, from FY 2021 $3,326,154, to FY 2022 $3,390,271.
Jefferson County Jail
The Jefferson County Jail is proposing a 1.2% increase to salaries from FY 2021 $1,275,859, to FY 2022 proposed $1,291,527. The overall proposed increase is approximately 2.4%, from FY 2021 budget of $5,847,574, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $5,992,998.
Parks and Recreation
The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation department is proposing a 22% increase to salaries, from FY 2021 $99,247, to FY 2022 proposed $127,284. The proposed overall increase to the budget is approximately 12%, from FY 2021 $408,464, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $465,366. The added increases come from a $7,000 increase to vehicles and an additional $10,000 to groundwater.
Solid Waste
Jefferson County Solid Waste is proposing a 5.8% increase in salaries, from FY 2021 $436,105, to FY 2022 proposed $463,096. The overall proposed increase to the budget is approximately 71.4%, from FY 2021 $1,203,501, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $4,209,405. The majority of the reason for the increases come from needs for heavy equipment, transfer station development, and capitol building upgrades.
Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species
Jefferson County’s Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department is asking for an 11.2% increase in salaries, from FY 2021 $212,840, to FY 2022 proposed $239,738, which are increases in pay to three Applicators/Operators. The overall proposed increase is for approximately 18.3%, from FY 2021 $491,833, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $601,723. There were increases to total expenses such as chemicals, vehicles and shop equipment.
Waterways
Jefferson County Waterways is proposing an 81.9% increase to the budget, from FY 2021 $15,542, to FY 2022 preliminary budget of $85,680. The proposed increase is for miscellaneous expenses.