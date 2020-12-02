All information is current through Nov. 25 via EIPH.
Jefferson County has joined Fremont County in the High Risk category under the Eastern Idaho Public Health metrics.
Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires informed department heads and the county commissioners that with the rise in cases and the changes to response plans at the district and state level, they would have some changing guidelines.
Squires stated that department heads needed to be aware of who their high risk employees are and that if need be, accommodations should be made to allow for work at home or increased distancing in offices.
As of Nov. 24, Jefferson County had 95 active cases and a case rate of 31.8 per 10,000. Total cases were at 1,437 and there have been ten deaths in the county.
The health district as a whole had 1,030 active cases and a rate of 45.3 per 10,000 with 91 deaths.
To increase distancing, Squires also suggested staggered shifts where employees switched off which days they worked in their offices and working from home.
“I do want to commend the departments for their agility to adjust,” Squires said.
In conversations on the vaccines, Squires and Commissioner Shayne Young stated that the first doses should be available in December. Vaccines will be limited and priority populations will receive the first round.
The vaccine, which is a two-step vaccination that will require a first dose followed by a booster, will first go to health care workers, staff at care facilities and residents of those facilities as well.
Other priority populations will be emergency response teams and law enforcement along with vulnerable populations such as senior citizens.
“Because of the availability, it will be months until everyone is vaccinated,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Young stated that there are a lot of people to cover but that getting those demographics vaccinated first will help with infection and improve case numbers.
Squires stated she would be working with local clinics to help improve testing capabilities to allow Jefferson County residents to have access to testing within the area, but that she would need to work fast if they were going to be able to use CARES Act funds for such a project, as receipts for reimbursement needed to be turned in by Dec. 11.