The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning is working on an improved Capitol Improvement plan in order to update their current impact fees that are ten to eleven years old.
In 2009/2010, the Jefferson County Commissioners approved an impact fee ordinance. There was research done about the growth in the community and where to put impact fees in order to support the growth.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated when this Capitol Improvement Plan had been put in place, the county was just coming off of a large growth swing, and the commissioners had felt there needed to be an impact fee for the large construction of residential homes to support the incoming growth.
“It was done by an outside consulting firm because the goal was to come up with a valid, realistic and unbiased methodology by which to adopt the correct impact fees,” said Hathaway. “Whenever you do an impact fee, you should do that in correlation with the Capitol Improvement Plan because the plan is what defines the areas with the most impact.”
“We have been working on a new plan for the past year to year and a half, but COVID has slowed us up,” said Hathaway. “We weren’t able to hold meetings for a while there, but now we have resumed with it and are pushing ahead.”
Hathaway stated, the way an impact fee works, is the consulting firm will take the growth rates and some other criteria and then arrange that into an impact fee.
The firm will arrange the fee from 0% to 100%, and that is where the commissioners can choose what percentage to use. The range that was given to the commissioners in 2009 was $0 to $3,109. The commissioners decided to go with 10% of the range, which was $310.90. This is only for residential homes and not for commercial buildings.
Hathaway mentioned the impact fees have strict guidelines as to what the money can be used for when it is given to the departments. For example, it cannot be used to pay for wages in order to hire more people.
Hathaway went on to state the impact fees are the fairest way to address some of the costs of growth. It provides relief to the taxpayers and takes burden off of them and places it on the developers, or whoever is building the home, subdivision or commercial building.
According to Hathaway, for the new impact fee, the commissioners review the information that is submitted by the departments, and then evaluate what percentage of the impact fees should be placed in each department. The way it is currently shared is, $7.20 is given to the Sheriff’s department; $191.90 for Road and Bridge; $43 for Parks and Rec; $68.80 for Central Fire. The money is not equally distributed, but is based on needs according to the budgets the department heads present to commissioners.
“From the time it’s adopted until it’s redone, it will not change,” Hathaway said. “We are currently working with the departments on a new Capitol Improvement Plan.”
Hathaway stated the reason the county does impact fees is to keep up with the costs in the county, such as increases in asphalt prices, building equipment, or whatever else is increasing.
“It is beneficial for current homeowners because the impact fee means they won’t have to absorb it as a taxpayer,” said Hathaway. “You pay that fee once you build, but you don’t pay that ongoing.”
According to Hathaway, the Capitol Improvement Plan should be done every ten years, but there is no penalty if it is not done in that timeframe. The plan that was implemented ten years ago was able to keep pace with costs for about five years, but it is now evident that it hasn’t been the last five years. Hathaway mentioned the Planning and Zoning commission and commissioners are aware that it needs to be updated.
“There will be a pubic hearing, and the public testimony will be taken into consideration just like any other public meeting we have for an ordinance,” Hathaway said. “Then the commissioners will use this to determine what is appropriate to set the impact fee at for the next ten years.”