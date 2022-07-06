Following Central Fire District’s acquisition of an ambulance from Blaine County, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners have opted not to request, at this time, the establishment of an ambulance district in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County currently holds a contract for services with the City of Idaho Falls Ambulance Service. Whenever there is need for an ambulance in Jefferson County, and Idaho Falls ambulance is dispatched to the scene to take care of the needing party.
Recently, Jefferson County has also worked toward acquiring two ambulances of their own, due to the growth in population and rise in call volume.
At a commissioner’s meeting on April 25, the commissioners signed and approved a letter to Blaine County in regards to one of their old ambulance vehicles, which they designated as an excess. Soon after, the commissioners approved and allocated $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to CFD to order a brand new ambulance.
However, during the June 16 Central Fire District Commissioner Meeting, Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated the county does not believe it is ready to request the creation of an ambulance district.
“We don’t feel like it’s the right time to establish a taxing district when we don’t have ambulances ready to use,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock. “We don’t want to charge the citizens if we don’t have to.”
According to Anderson, there are still quite a few steps CFD needs to take to prepare the newly arrived ambulance for servicing the county. One of those preparations is establishing a billing entity.
“I’ve been looking into it and reached out to the surrounding ambulance and fire districts to see which billing services they use,” Anderson said.
A billing service is a necessity, he stated, as it is one of the factors that will contribute to the daily operational cost of an ambulance. Operational costs, such as upkeep, maintenance and staffing are largely paid through collections, the bill an individual or their insurance provider pays after receiving emergency medical services.
While no decisions have yet been made regarding which billing company will be contracted, Anderson stated he hopes he and the Fire Commission will make that decision within the next month or so.
The new ambulance still requires licensing, insurance and registration, according to Anderson. After a billing entity is established, the vehicle will again require titling and registration through the billing company.
CFD will also be looking into equipping the vehicle with the necessary items. When the ambulance arrived in Rigby, it came with a cot. However, there are several pieces of equipment the State of Idaho requires an ambulance to have. Currently, Anderson said he is in the process of compiling a list of those items and determining which CFD already owns, and which will require purchasing.
“It will be costly venture,” Anderson said. “I’ll work with the Fire Commissioners to find out if we should outfit it now, or wait until the fiscal year begins.”
Anderson mentioned that as an ambulance service begins, CFD will be assembling a service agreement with Jefferson County, in the same way Idaho Falls does, which will also ask for a payment for services from the county. The payment amount, according to Anderson, will be the estimated cost of services for the year.
In order to avoid establishing a taxing district for the ambulance, this service agreement will be paid for out of the county’s general fund, just as Idaho Falls’ agreement is. According to Hancock, the county will be asking the Idaho Falls service to cut their price as Jefferson County brings on their own ambulances, as this would also reduce their usage.
“We have quality services through Idaho Falls,” Hancock said. “We will still need Idaho Falls, but we won’t have to rely as heavily on them.”
One of the options the county is looking at is creating a hybrid system where there is one paramedic and a few EMTs manning the ambulance during times where there have historically been a higher volume of calls. Hancock believes this option may help reduce the costs of operation.
In the future, Jefferson County may have to establish an ambulance district, Hancock stated. He continued to state that until we know what the costs will actually be, he is unaware of how soon or far away that time will be.
In the meantime, Anderson is working with an ambulance manufacturer and solidifying plans for the new ambulance CFD is acquiring through the ARPA funds. The final cost of the vehicle has not yet been determined, but Anderson believes that may also be coming in the near future.