The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners have been working with the various county offices and departments to draw up the preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year. So far, the grand total for the the proposed budget is $42,752,631, a 16.6% increase over last year’s budget.
Currently the preliminary budget, which County Clerk Colleen Poole warned is subject to change until the public hearing scheduled for August 29, lists an additional $6,081,423 over the 2022 fiscal year.
“We have the American Rescue Plan, which we’ve only used some of,” Poole said. “We had $5.8 million, we still have about 5.7 million and we have to budget it in order to use it.”
Poole stated there are several big-ticket line items in this preliminary budget which can add up quickly, much like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money given to the county.
Currently, Poole said, there is a $4 million line item in Road and Bridge’s budget set aside for the Kettle Butte Dairy Road Project.
Another big-ticket project, she said, is the county’s hope to finish paying off the Courthouse this coming October. The total line item for this payment is shown on the preliminary budget to be $3,775,000. The Solid Waste department is also working on the Transfer Station development, listed in the preliminary budget at $3 million.
“So you have those large items which can add up pretty fast,” Poole said.
Another factor which may contribute to the $6 million increase in the budget would be the raise in salaries across the county.
Typically, Poole said, the county would re-evaluate step and grades of full-time county employees, and then apply a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). This year, since the COLA was calculated at 8%, the commissioners agreed at their July 25 budget workshop meeting to apply it differently.
“The more someone is paid, the larger an 8% increase would be,” Poole said.
To make the COLA fair for full time employees this year, Poole stated the commissioners applied the COLA 8% to the county’s median wage, which turned out to be $3,500. She said the county will apply this additional $3,500 to full-time employee salaries across the county to be fair.
This $3,500 will not be taken away next year, but will now be part of the employee’s base-pay. As they discussed at the July 25 meeting, after applying the COLA to their employees, the county will reconfigure the step and grade for employee pay.
The county commissioners met with each department during their budget workshop meetings held on July 25 and 26 to discuss and work through their budget requests.
A public hearing on the preliminary budget will be held on August 29 at 6 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room in the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building.