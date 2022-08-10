The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners have been working with the various county offices and departments to draw up the preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year. So far, the grand total for the the proposed budget is $42,752,631, a 16.6% increase over last year’s budget.

Currently the preliminary budget, which County Clerk Colleen Poole warned is subject to change until the public hearing scheduled for August 29, lists an additional $6,081,423 over the 2022 fiscal year.

Recommended for you