Nestled in Terreton near the Mud Lake Fairgrounds is a park owned and forgotten by Jefferson County.
The “fairgrounds park” is owned by the county, but for 25 to 30 years, West Jefferson Lady Lions members have paid to maintain it, said long-time Lady Lions member Lisa Shively.
Until recently, multiple county officials said they did not know the park was under county jurisdiction. County officials have started discussions regarding paying for the park, though Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Manager Mickey Eames said she has yet to officially approach commissioners about it.
“I don’t think anybody actually realized that that was a county park,” Eames said.
Eames said she does not think the burden of maintaining the park should fall solely on the Lady Lions, a sentiment Shively shares. Shively said Lady Lions members are not exactly “bitter” about not receiving help for the park, but said multiple local residents feel the county does not bring money back to that side of the county.
“Sometimes it’s frustrating when you see things done on the other side of the county that the county is paying for … Sometimes we just feel like we’re the forgotten ones,” Shively said.
Shively said Lady Lions likely spend between $800 and $1,000 on the park annually, including paying for mowing and maintenance, a portable toilet, seasonal Christmas lights and electricity for the lights, and various other projects. She said they have also paid to put in trees and playground equipment.
Shaun Grover of Terreton said he has had four sons mow and maintain the park over the course of a decade. Currently, he said the Lady Lions pay his sons Danner, 10, and Dax, 12, to take care of it. He said his older sons Darren, 14, and Dustin, 18, have since gone on to work for local farmers.
“It’s just been a good experience for my boys to learn and be part of the community there,” he said of maintaining the park.
Shively said she believes at least some county officials or employees knew the county owned the park, as it is next to the fairgrounds. She said at multiple points in the past, Lady Lions members have approached county officials to ask for help maintaining the park. She said years ago, county officials did send out an individual to mow the lawn with a lawnmower from Circular Butte Landfill, but said once the mower broke, that service went away.
“I don’t know why the county didn’t think they owned it,” she said.
Eames said in future years, if it is approved, the county will likely contribute $800 to $1,000 per year, though she said that money is not budgeted for 2020.
“They need to be compensated for that,” she said, referring to the work locals put into the park.
Shively, Grover and Lady Lions President Kellie Murdock all said the county paying for expenses would be a positive shift for the community.
“I think that’s great,” Grover said. “That way the lady lions can contribute funds to the local communities.”
Shively said Lady Lions help local families during Christmastime, hold an annual Easter egg hunt, contribute to school clubs and trips and give out annual scholarships. She said $800 to $1,000 more could completely cover an additional scholarship.
Eames said she plans to speak with commissioners about funding the park. She said the money will have to come from a budget separate from the Jefferson County Lake budget. She said revenues from the lake are intended to contribute to improvements for the lake, but said the money could come from elsewhere.