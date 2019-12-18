Jefferson County parks and rec director continues seeking events committee

Jefferson County commissioners are continuing to discuss the potential formation of an advisory committee for the county’s parks and recreation department.
Mickey Eames, county parks and recreation director, initially approached commissioners with the idea in October. She said she is too busy with her other duties to dedicate much time to event planning, but said there are opportunities to do more if more people are involved.
“This winter I had several people that were like, ‘Why don’t you do Christmas lights out there?’” Eames said. “That takes an event committee to put together, because there’s sponsors, there’s lights … there’s organization.”
According to a draft proposal discussed by commissioners Dec. 9, committee members would assist in planning major events at county park locations, make suggestions for improvements, help with development of parks and recreation areas, support citizen involvement in parks and recreation, help plan for future growth, provide community education, help solicit donations for improvements and special events and help develop long-term and short-term plans for parks and recreation areas. Eames said the focus would probably be mostly on events, however.
The committee would consist of five volunteer members — one from each of the three commissioner district and two at-large — along with the parks and recreation department head.
“I do like the idea of each coming from each of the different areas just so we get a more rounded (group),” Eames said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he agreed. Eames said she has already had a few individuals express interest in being involved. She said December would not be an ideal month to begin forming the committee because of the upcoming holidays, but said she wanted to get it going in early January.
As of Dec. 9, commissioners had not approved the committee. Hancock said they needed legal input and would consider approving it in the commissioners’ Dec. 16 meeting.