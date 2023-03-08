The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved changes made to the Zoning Ordinance regarding accessory dwellings and various other textual updates. The decision came following a public hearing held on Feb. 27.

This ordinance came before the Planning and Zoning Commission back in October of 2022 and before the Board of Commissioners in December when it was tabled, according Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton.


