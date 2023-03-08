The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved changes made to the Zoning Ordinance regarding accessory dwellings and various other textual updates. The decision came following a public hearing held on Feb. 27.
This ordinance came before the Planning and Zoning Commission back in October of 2022 and before the Board of Commissioners in December when it was tabled, according Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton.
In December, Ollerton said, the board had discussed making changes to the proposed text amendments, particularly regarding the language surrounding Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU).
The current zoning ordinance defines an accessory apartment as “A dwelling unit added or created within a single-family dwelling or within an accessory structure, with provisions for independent cooking, living, bathroom facilities and sleeping which occupies any space less than fifty percent of the gross floor area of the principle structure.”
The PZC’s proposal, Ollerton said, aims to clarify the language and update the requirements on accessory apartments. Instead of having the ADU be less than 50 percent of the main dwelling on a lot, the proposal suggested limiting the size of ADUs to 1,200 square feet.
According to Ollerton, this area was determined by the PZC after deliberating the average size of a regular two bedroom house, as the proposal requires ADU cannot have more than two bedrooms.
The purpose of ADUs, according to County Commissioner Shayne Young, is to help accommodate family members who may be in need of a living space. However, according to both Young and Ollerton, residents sometime turn accessory dwellings into commercial ventures. Regulation on ADUs, they agreed, helps control density.
However, during the public comment section of the hearing, two individuals spoke out against the proposal.
First, James Newton of Rigby addressed the board to agree the previous wording of “50 percent” of the primary dwelling wasn’t specific. However, he stated reducing to the requirement to 1,200 square feet was limiting ADUs to single-wide manufactured homes.
“The lot will dictate what’s going on,” Newton said, explaining how existing setbacks and other regulations will work to prevent the creation of large secondary homes in Jefferson County lots. “It’ll naturally close in and dictate the size of an accessory apartment.”
While Newton stated he generally believes the proposal is on a good path, he believes it still needs work as it still overlaps other ordinances.
Newton also asked how the requirements placed on ADUs affects the health and safety of the county, as State statute says counties only have the right to regulate them within reason of protecting the health and safety of the county.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor explained the reason for regulation was linked, as Ollerton previously stated, to density and controlling density. The county’s job, he reasoned, is to determine how many people the land and the infrastructure can support and reasonably regulate accordingly.
This, he said, related to heath and safety as they are trying to maintain effective infrastructure and calculate how to process the population and not pollute the groundwater. These measures, he said, they are reasonably certain are safe.
Another speaker, who provided comments through the Zoom chat function during the hearing was Jill Cameron. Cameron strongly opposed proposal and stated her belief that a better way to control density would be to put a “cap” on building and subdivisions in the county.
Ollerton responded to her comments by stating subdivisions are required to go through a process of conducting studies to address the impact they will have on existing infrastructure, steps which are not required for ADUs.
Other items in the text amendment included updating the ordinance on fireworks to bring it into compliance with state code and general setback requirements.
Ollerton stated the topics of clustering and mailboxes were removed altogether. Clustering, he said, will be brought up again at a later date as its own topic.
County Commissioner Roger Clark stated it was important to have regulations on ADUs, as without regulation it would be too easy to end up having two homes on a single lot.
“It’s a good start,” said Young, stating the amendments could improve in different ways, but that it could be built onto in the future if necessary.
