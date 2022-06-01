The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners passed a new ordinance restricting the usage of air compression brakes in certain areas of Jefferson County following a public hearing during their May 23 meeting.
According to Ordinance 2022-05, the use of air compression brakes by vehicles or trucks will be prohibited in areas within Jefferson County, except under emergency circumstances, where their use is necessary to prevent an accident or injury.
Only one question was posed at the public hearing. Standing director of Road and Bridge, Mike Carter, expressed his concern that some of the vehicles in the department require air compression brakes in the winter, in order to avoid accidents.
“Emergencies are different situation,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, assuring Carter that the use of the brakes will be permitted when they are necessary to prevent injury to any person or property, especially in certain road conditions.
Jefferson County will prohibit the use of these brakes in approaches to the Menan-Lorenzo Highway intersection from 4000 East to U.S. 20, Yellowstone Highway from County Line Road to 200 North, Yellowstone Highway from 500 North to 600 North, County Line Road, from Yellowstone Highway to 4000 East, Lewisville Highway to State Highway 48, 4700 East from 50 North to 250 N and on Bassett Road, from County Line Road to 200 North.
The penalties for using the prohibited brake system will be subjected to a fine of $1,000 on their first offense. Repeat offenders within five years of the first will be subject to double the original fine.
“We don’t want people using the brakes on highways and causing disruption,” Hancock said. “We’re trying to be nice to our neighbors.”