During their meeting on June 6, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners passed an amendment to the county Zoning Ordinance concerning Amateur, or Ham, radio towers, following a public hearing held for the amendment.
At the April 7 public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission made no decision on the proposed amendments regarding the radio towers, deciding instead to table the issue until the members could educate themselves on the matter.
The PZC then approved the amendment at their May 5 meeting, recommending it to the County Commissioners after becoming more familiar with the issue and hearing from the public.
Idaho Code defines amateur radios as, “the use of amateur and amateur-satellite radio frequencies and services used by licensed, qualified persons of any age who are interested in radio technique without pecuniary remuneration.”
According to the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance Land Use Table, prior to today’s decision, amateur radio tower use is broken down into two categories based on height. Amateur, or ham radio towers, shorter than 35 feet (including the antenna) were only allowed, in any zone, with an Administrative Use Permit.
However, towers taller than 35 feet (including the antenna) required an Administrative use permit in all zones except R-1, R-1 SD and R-5 zones, where they required a Conditional Use Permit.
Rebecca Squires, speaking as an interested citizen during the public hearing for the ordinance amendment on June 6, stated the 35-foot caps on the towers were insufficient to meet the technical requirements of the towers.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, according to Interim Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeff Ottley, decided to recommend tower height limitations be changed to 70 feet, as per federal regulations.
The new amendment will be to allow amateur radio towers under 70 feet to be permitted with only a building permit, and any tower taller than 70 feet to be permitted with either a conditional use permit or an administrative use permit, dependent on the zoning of the land where it stands.
The change to a 70 foot limitation, according to Squires, is more conducive to the technical specifications for the towers, and is a height that will better serve radio operators.
No one spoke for or against the recommended amendment during the public comment section of the hearing. Closing the public hearing, the commissioners continued by discussing the amendment amongst themselves.
County Commissioner Hancock commented his approval of the P&Z’s decision to recommend an amendment that complied with Federal Communication Commission Regulations. County Commissioner Shayne Young echoed this sentiment, stating he was glad this came up and that Planning and Zoning “got it right.”
According to Young, it is much better to have regulations on radio towers that follow federal guidelines. He stated his belief in the importance of radio towers and their operators, saying it’s important for them to have access to sufficient transmission in case of an emergency situation as stated in Idaho Code.
“These services present an opportunity for public service, emergency communications, self-training, intercommunication and technical investigations,” the code says.