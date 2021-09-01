Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning gives updates to commissioners
The Jefferson County Commissioners received an update from Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway during their regular Monday meeting on Aug. 9.
Hathaway started his update off by stating he had an administrative plat for Sedona Estates.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked why they were paying Forsgren $325 for the plat. Hathaway stated Jeff Rowe drew the plat so he could not approve it as the county surveyor. Planning and Zoning Assistant Sam Farr stated they added the change on the share and they are listed.
The commissioners unanimously approved the plat for Sedona Estates.
Farr then brought up to the commissioners that someone in the community had been injured and needed to make their more home more accessible without coming to the Planning and Zoning commission first. Farr stated due to the hardships on changing their home, the Planning and Zoning commission recommended waiving the fee of $1,212.90.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated he had read through this and agreed that this fee needed to be wave.
The commissioners unanimously agreed and approved for the $1,212.90 fee to be waved.
Hathaway and Planner Erik Stout then presented the South Fork/Snake River Floodplain Model and Floodway to the commissioners.
Hathaway stated they have submitted the model to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Hathaway mentioned they will go through FEMA first and they will update the map and then send it back.
Hancock asked if they should wait to pay for this until they have received the map. Hathaway stated he believed the first two sub projects were complete, but does not have option three.
Hathaway asked if they should move forward with option three, and Hancock stated this is not an engineering solution but an administration procedure. Hathaway stated if this was approved he will submit it.
The commissioners unanimously approved for Williams Engineering to complete option three for $6,000.