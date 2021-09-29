Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning moving forward with Radford Estates
Casey Radford, the developer for Radford Estates, came before the Jefferson County commissioners to review his development plan. The parcel is approximately 57.23 acres and will be divided into five lots. The development is located near Ririe, 4557 East County Line Road.
Chairman Scott Hancock stated the commissioners had just received the deed for the property.
Hancock asked about the water certificates and how they were going to be divided. Radford stated the description shows the Enterprize Canal System and the ditches are defined in the plat; they will go south and across the property to allow access to water.
Radford mentioned, once the plat is finalized, he will submit a document that details the division of the water shares for each property to the county; there should be two shares per acre. Hancock mentioned this needs to be clear on the plat.
According to the subdivision ordinance requirements, there needs to be a traffic study completed, but Hancock stated Public Works Director Dave Walrath has not reviewed anything yet so they are waiting for Walrath to go over the plat.
Planning and Zoning Assistant Planner Samantha Farr stated the other thing to note is, according to the information provided by Ririe, the plat states the developers want it to be zoned R3. This is different than what the county has about the City of Ririe impact areas; Ririe allows for 0.5 acres for R3, but the developers have 1 acre. Farr was not sure if Ririe has changed these but there is a difference with what they had on file and what they have been sent. Radford was asked to make sure their plat is correct on lot sizes.
Hancock reiterated the surveyor fee needs to be paid, the survey reviewed, and the traffic study needs to be done before the commissioners will sign the plat.
Radford asked why the commissioners are questioning the plat because he isn’t putting in a lot of homes. Hancock said they are not trying to stop him, they just need to get clarification from Radford and then talk with Public Works to discuss the size of lots, the access roads, and the amount of traffic they are adding. Hancock asked if Radford would speak with Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway to make sure they developers meet what is in the ordinance.