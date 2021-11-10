Jefferson County Planning and Zoning reviewed the Area of Impact (AOI) agreements for Ririe and Menan during the commissioner meeting Nov. 1.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated they are in the process of updating the AOIs for all of the cities in Jefferson County and would like to focus on infrastructure within the cities.
Hathaway mentioned a possible moratorium could be placed if there are additional land use applications sent in.
Commissioner Roger Clark and Commissioner Scott Hancock both felt that it would be better to talk with the cities before any moratoriums be placed.
Hathaway mentioned that if Planning and Zoning is able to get the AOIs done quickly, then they will not have to place a moratorium on Ririe and Menan. These cities agreements have different qualifications, which makes their AOIs different from other cities standards. If the AOIs are completed quickly then there won’t be a need for a moratorium to stop the additional land use applications and developments.
The Jefferson Star reached out to Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell for comment but did not hear back. Ririe Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry stated though that she has not heard from the county for work on the AOI agreement or any proposed moratorium.
“As Ririe’s only city planner, I am not aware of any proposed moratoriums,” she said. “The mayor would be the first point of contact though – if they’ve reached out to him I haven’t heard – but I welcome their (the county’s) call.”
Menan Mayor Tad Haight stated that they have been approached by Stout for their thoughts on a moratorium, which Haight said could work in the best interest of the city.
“To my knowledge, there aren’t any current building projects and I hope a moratorium would encourage the city and the county to actually finish the Area of Impact agreement with a firm timeline,” Haight said.
Haight stated that they’ve done several rounds with the county trying to approve an AOI agreement but that multiple personnel changes in the county have set things back.
“It’s not the county’s fault but we’re going to try again,” he said. “We’re hoping that (with the AOI) we can encourage builders to connect to the city services, which is sewers for now and hopefully water later, so we can grow in a nuclear fashion, working from the center, outward.”
Planning and Zoning Planner Erik Stout went on to state that the city of Mud Lake had accidentally adopted and recorded their AOI. However, it is a joint effort between Jefferson County Planning and Zoning and the city to go over the legal description, map and ordinances applied to the AOI. There were a few discrepancies presented by Mud Lake, in which case Jefferson County Planning and Zoning needs to go over those with Mud Lake.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated the purpose of an AOI is to look at where city services could be brought to.
There is no timeline as to when the AOI agreements will be signed and completed, as each city needs to review them with Planning and Zoning before they are finalized.