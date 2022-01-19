Jefferson County Planning and Zoning provided some recent updates on changes they are making to their zoning ordinance, as well as subdivisions that are coming to the Jefferson County area.
Planning and Zoning is continuing their efforts to update their county zoning ordinances, just as they did with the subdivision ordinance in 2021.
The commission decided to table making any changes to the zoning ordinance during their Jan. 6 meeting in order to go over any changes they felt were relevant, and to give the commission members more time to go over the proposed changes.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said it was a public hearing in front of the commission, in which they heard all of the changes and amendments that are being proposed to the zoning ordinance by the staff.
Hathaway said if the updates are finished the commission feels confident it’s ready to move forward and ready for adoption by the county commissioners, it will be handed to them and they can either have another public hearing or approve it at their meeting.
Hathaway stated he suspects there could be another public hearing before the county commissioners in order for them to hear additional testimony about any changes being made to the zoning ordinance.
According to Hathaway, the ordinance has been through a refining and updating process many times, and there have been many long-needed changes made. Hathaway stated the ordinance is between 10 and 15 years old and is needing to be updated to more accurately reflect what is going on in the county right now.
“It’s an on-going process,” Hathaway said. “It should happen at least every ten years. This is about on-track for updating and that is what we have been involved with.”
Hathaway said they have been working on this for the past couple of years and preparing for it to be refined.
Another meeting has been set to go over the zoning ordinance updates for the Feb. Planning and Zoning meeting.
During the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting on Jan. 6, the commission decided to table the Saddle Hill subdivision and to approve of the Cedar Cove subdivision.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated the Saddle Hill subdivision, which is approximately 100 lots, was tabled for the time being until J&L Holdings LLC could complete a Nutrient Pathogen Level 2 (NP2) study.
For the Cedar Cove subdivision, it was signed and approved by the Jefferson County commissioners during their meeting on Jan. 10, Hathaway said.
Back in Sept., the Cedar Cove preliminary plat was presented to the Planning and Zoning commission, but Hathaway said it was tabled once due to the fact that there was a lack of a quorum to listen to and/or approve of the subdivision.
According to Hathaway, there are 18 lots and each lot is approximately 1.5 acres.
Once the commission heard it and approved of it, Hathaway said the plat was then finalized and presented to the commissioners for final approval.