The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an amended plat for the Blackstone Estates and approved the Development Agreement for Saddle Hills Subdivision at their May 9 meeting.
Blackstone Estates, one of two subdivision developments just south of Highway 48 between 4200 E and Clark St., applied for their second amended plat. According to Jeff Ottley, Planning and Zoning Interim Administrator, developers built a structure over a property line and needed to adjust the property line to fix the situation.
“The neighboring lot is okay with that, and they worked it out,” Ottley said at the meeting. “We went out and did the layout inspection, they had their lot lines marked and everything. We checked it and passed it off based off of their markings. We got down to the end and took a step back and said ‘uh-oh!’”
Ottley mentioned the property owners of both lots have worked the issue out, and are fine with adjusting the lot lines.
“It looks pretty straight forward,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
The Commissioner’s also approved the Development Agreement for the Saddle Hills Subdivision, a 100-lot subdivision near 353 N 3800 E.
The Saddle Hills Subdivision’s final plat was approved on April 18, contingent on the finalization of their Development Agreement.
According to Farr, Saddle Hill platted in June of 2021. Their final plat was tabled in January, according to the Jan. 19 issue of The Jefferson Star in an article written by Madison Jimenez, contingent on J&L Holdings, the development owner, completing a Nutrient Pathogen Level 2 (NP2) study.
The commissioners approved the Saddle Hill’s final plat in late April, however, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor at the time, the Development Agreement was still in negotiation.
“The general terms and conditions are going to be the same,” Taylor said about the changes made to the agreement. “It’s individualized as far as what infrastructure has been required of each development. Like, whether or not sidewalks are required, etc.”
Taylor stated he was satisfied with the final product and even ran the agreement by Planning and Zoning to ensure it matched what was on the plat.
At the same meeting, Ottley provided updates from the Planning and Zoning and Building Department.
He stated the department has extended an offer to a Planner, one of the positions the department has been seeking. The new Planner, Ottley stated, will start on May 16.
“We’re getting things filled back up,” Ottley said, “getting people back in there. I think they’ll train quickly.”
Ottley and the commissioners decided that mid-June would be the best time to hold a joint work meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map.
In a meeting with the PZC last week, Ottley stated, they discussed changes to the Land Use Table to recommend. The PZC was unable to reach a conclusion due to their concern over what the County Commissioners would prefer, according to Ottley.
The commissioners agreed to meet with the PZC in mid-June.