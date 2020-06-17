Jefferson County planning the "biggest firework show" in Idaho

According to a radio ad by Tadd Jenkins, a sponsor for the event, Jefferson County will be holding the biggest firework show around for their "Spirit of America" celebration set to take place June 27 at Jefferson Lake.
Mickey Eames, Parks and Recreation administrator for the county, stated she wasn't sure how big the event would be or how many people they would allow to attend the event, but thinks it'll be "pretty good sized."
Eames also stated that the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office would be in charge of determining the size of the event, keeping track of how many people attend the event and closing the gates once they reach capacity.
"I'm planning it the same as every other year," Eames said. "I'll reach out to the health district to see what their guidelines are but that's about all I'm doing different."
James Corbett, an administrator with Eastern Idaho Public Health District, said they have not been contacted yet with plans for the celebration as of June 9. Corbett stated that while they don't have the authority to officially approve plans, they would like to work with events to ensure the safety of attendees.
As of June 15, Eames told commissioners she was able to meet with EIPH, who supposedly told her they deal mostly with vendors. Eames also stated that EIPH told her they had guidelines, but the guidelines were not the law.
Young went on to say that they need to have plenty of signage to remind attendees of safety guidelines.
"We're really directing organizers in the same precautions we've said from the start," he said. "There needs to be social distancing and people need to be aware of others. Stay home if you're sick, hand washing and sanitizing should be provided and if proper social distancing isn't viable, people should wear masks."
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated that they would not be keeping track of specific numbers and that as long as emergency services has the ability to maneuver their vehicles, the event would proceed as usual.
"Chief Anderson of Central Fire District and myself will keep a close eye on the situation and once we feel it's become unsafe, we'll close the gates," Sheriff Anderson said.
County Commissioner Shayne Young acts as the elected official representative for the county with EIPH and stated that while there will be another public hearing before the event, he believes they need to "nail down" a specific number of cars and people that will be allowed to enter.
"As of right now, we've directed Mickey that there should be social distancing," Young said. "With Stage four of opening Idaho, it's mostly back to normal while still following those distancing guidelines."
The EIPH District had 137 cases of COVID-19 as of June 15, with three new confirmed cases in Jefferson County; two from June 2 (community transfer) and one from June 11 (contact with a confirmed case). The new cases in the county had a combined number of 14 contacts that were monitored.
The majority of cases have been in those in their 20s, with those in their 40s coming in second followed by those in their 30s.
For updates on COVID-19 cases in the EIPH District, visit public.tableau.com/profile/eiph.