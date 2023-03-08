As temperatures begin to warm, Jefferson County officials prepare for potential flooding and encourage residents to do likewise.

Significant snow accumulation creates the potential for areal (area) or sheet flooding, particularly if melting is expedited by rainfall, similar to the flooding in Yellowstone National Park in June of 2022 or the floods west of Interstate 15 near Kettle Butte in 2017. In 2017, Jefferson County was part of a federally declared disaster due to the extreme damage in sheet flooding.


