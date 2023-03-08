As temperatures begin to warm, Jefferson County officials prepare for potential flooding and encourage residents to do likewise.
Significant snow accumulation creates the potential for areal (area) or sheet flooding, particularly if melting is expedited by rainfall, similar to the flooding in Yellowstone National Park in June of 2022 or the floods west of Interstate 15 near Kettle Butte in 2017. In 2017, Jefferson County was part of a federally declared disaster due to the extreme damage in sheet flooding.
2023 could be a repeat year. To prepare, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners received a briefing on March 6 outlining the threat, disaster declaration process, and actions to be taken to protect public infrastructure. private homes, farms and businesses could be impacted as well.
Residents living on or near sloped areas — near Heise, the Menan Buttes, Lewisville Knolls, or west of Roberts — should prepare for flooding now by taking the following actions:
• Have sandbags and plastic rolls on hand to divert flood water, and learn how to deploy them
• Sign up for public alerts through the FEMA app or Jefferson County’s Alertsense. Follow Jefferson County on Facebook
• Evaluate where spring flooding has occurred in the past, and protect against it
• Have an evacuation and shelter-in-place plan for your family, pets, and livestock
• Protect drinking water by ensuring flood water does not overtop your well head. Consider testing if the area around your domestic well was flooded
• Remove electric motors from pivots that may be submerged in flood water
• Clear drainage channels so melted snow has a place to flow
It is a property owner’s responsibility to obtain supplies for their own homes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.