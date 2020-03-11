As the 2020 Census approaches, the commissioners discussed plans at the commissioner meeting March 2, to bring the census to residents throughout the county.
Ideas included making computers available during the workday at major employers in the county or engage mobile census units to travel to companies.
Commissioner Roger Clark says that while there currently is no set plan to promote or provide the census, they would like to create an opportunity for people who are less likely to participate in the census a chance to take it.
“The information from the census will help with federal funding as well as our emergency preparedness with ambulances and fire units,” Clark said.
According to 2020census.gov, the census aims to count every person living in the United States, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. Responses also determine representation in Congress and can impact communities over the next decade.