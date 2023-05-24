Jefferson County property values to increase again in 2023
File Photo

County Assessor Jessica Roach provided the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an update from her office regarding assessment values in Jefferson County.

On May 15, Roach approached the board to share that values are increasing again this year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.