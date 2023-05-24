Jefferson County property values to increase again in 2023

County Assessor Jessica Roach provided the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an update from her office regarding assessment values in Jefferson County.
On May 15, Roach approached the board to share that values are increasing again this year.
“The good news is they are not going up as much as they did last year,” she stated. “We have seen a slight level-off in the last quarter of 2022 with the market.”
She explained the “banana effect” the market saw last year, which, she said they started the year at market, and during the summer values dropped, and as the year went on, it leveled off again.
Roach shared data comparing the last five years, which she said showed a spike between the years 2021 and 2022 as there was a lot of construction and building in that year.
In her 2023 sales data, she said, it shows the county is right where they should be, however, currently listings are indicating over a $500,000 average.
“I’m not sure exactly what the market’s going to do,” she said. “It’s anybody’s guess at this point.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he’d heard from realtors that listings are quite high, but that actual sales have been considerably less, which is the reverse of the previous housing situation where properties were listed for higher prices and sold for more than they were listed for.
A recent study, Roach said, was conducted on the homes that have sold and she stated the results showed that recently sold homes have gone for within 90 to 100 percent of the asking price.
“I think we reached a peak last year,” she said, “where people were asking ridiculous amounts.”
As of right now, data does not indicated values are going down to what the public seems to think they are, as they are still fairly high, she said. Based off of 2022 sales data, she continued, the average sale price was over $450,000; right now listing prices are over $500,000 on average throughout the county.
The median assessed value for this year, roach said, is about $436,000 compared to the $486,000 listing prices. However, she hesitated to give a percentage on property value increases as each property has varying percentages. Variables include age, construction type, location and several others lend to the difficulty of stamping the value increases with an overall percentage, she said.
“Every year, the state studies our values on a ratio study,” she explained. “The first is at the first of the year is to see where we’re at... then at the end of the year to see what the sales did throughout the year.”
According to a letter the county received from the State Tax Commission, she explained, if values weren’t increased in 2023 to match the 90 — 100 percent sale values, then Jefferson County would be out of compliance as properties would be undervalued according to the sales data from the previous year.
Roach cautioned on leaving the values too low, due to the sales data for the first quarter of 2023, which shows increases. If values remain on the lower side, there is a chance next year would find them in the same boat as this year.
As the market continues to rise, she said, her office is continually playing catch-up as values continue to change.
Hancock verified the Assessor’s office is now in compliance, but Roach warned since the market is always changing making it difficult to remain caught up on values.
While the public may be confused on their value assessments, Hancock reminded the audience and the board that value increases and decreases are done by state law and are not the fault of individual assessors.
“We don’t set the market, we only interpret what it’s indicating,” Roach agreed. “There is talk about entering a recession, so the market could do anything at any time.”
Different areas of the country are being affected differently, Hancock stated based off of reading he had done, and this part of the country is being affected less than others by the housing market. He said this is because of demand — there is still demand in Jefferson County.
“Demand is still out-stripping availability,” he said, “and as long as that’s the old economic theory of supply and demand ... I think our prices are going to stay stable.”
Idaho is still ranked as the second fastest-growing state in the nation, Roach said, and Jefferson County is the fastest growing county in south east Idaho. That is what the county is dealing with in setting 2023 property values.
