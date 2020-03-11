Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer announces candidacy, seeks second term

Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Gary Butikofer announced he would be seeking a second term as Prosecutor.
“It’s been a privilege to represent the citizens of Jefferson County as their Prosecuting Attorney,” Butikofer said. “I would be humbled and honored to continue the legal efforts that have led to a stronger and safer community.”
An attorney for over 26 years, Butikofer has used his legal experience in criminal and civil matters to work as Prosecutor. According to Butikofer, as a Rigby native, serving the county’s residence is personal.
“Jefferson County is where I grew up and where my family’s roots are deep,” he said. “I take my position as Prosecutor very seriously as I serve to protect our way of life and make Jefferson County an appealing, pleasant place for families and businesses to thrive.”
Butikofer says his number one priority is protecting children from predators and focusing on the legal work for the county.
“I worked with the court to separate juvenile cases from adult cases and moved court times to the afternoon, so court doesn’t interfere with academic efforts and school schedules,” Butikofer said. “I’ve established strong relationships with the Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Groups to form a successful prosecution team approach.”
Butikofer attended Boise State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and the University of Idaho where he received a Juris Doctor. He also served in active duty Army, the Idaho Army National Guard and as a Judge Advocate General.