Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires provided the commissioners with a COVID update during their Sept. 13 meeting.
Squires stated, as of Sept. 13, there are approximately 26.5 people per 10,000 that have COVID in Jefferson County. According to Squires, this is not the highest they have seen, but there have been 19 new cases since Friday, Sept. 10. There were four deaths in the region as of the week of Sept. 6.
Squires mentioned Jefferson County has about 65% of people are vaccinated. There have been five breakthrough cases, and 33 hospitalized in the whole region. Approximately 77% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated. Squires stated the odds are better for those who have received the vaccination.
Squires stated the White House announced some stringent requirements. Commissioner Shayne Young stated he does not agree with what the White House has done.
Squires also stated the current county policy is to take PTO if an employee is out for any illness.
County Clerk Colleen Poole stated the Administrative Judge has cancelled jury trials again.
Squires stated the new strain is affecting the younger generation harder. Young stated they cannot force someone to get a vaccination. Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he believes lawsuits have already been filed. Squires stated this is something she will be looking out for.
Squires informed the commissioners she will let them know if anything else comes up.