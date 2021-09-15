Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jefferson County Public Works rents Excavator and increases Willmore fence prices
Public Works Director Dave Walrath was approved to rent a John Deere 225 LC Excavator and to increase the price of fencing for the Willmore property during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on Aug. 23. The original bid for the entirety of the project was set for around $140,000.
According to Walrath, their excavator is not in operating condition due to a specific part being broken. They would like to get their excavator up and running in order to sell it.
Walrath stated he saw a John Deere 225 LC. Their current excavator is a Caterpillar that is a 315 ton, this John Deere one will be a 27 ton machine.
Walrath is looking to rent this for four weeks, and if they decide they want to purchase it, they would apply 75% of this to the purchase.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked how many hours they will put on this, and Walrath stated about as much as a scraper.
Commissioner Scott Hancock mentioned between 300 to 500 hours per year, so around 400 hours per year he would suspect.
Walrath stated the John Deere has more lifting capacity, so it would come in handy putting in bridge sections.
Hancock stated it would be a good idea to rent this for a bit before finalizing a purchase.
Clark mentioned it would be good to have this in order to get caught up on their work.
The commissioners unanimously approved leasing the John Deere 225 for $8,600 a week.
Walrath then informed the commissioners that the price of steel pipe fencing has increased since they made the initial budget back in November.
Hancock reiterated that most of the prices have since doubled.
Walrath stated, for August, the market is saying the price has gone up to $20 a ton.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated they should move forward with the purchase before it goes up any further.
Commissioner Clark stated he thought this was the lower bid, but Walrath stated the other contractor had backed out.
The commissioners unanimously approved the increase in price of the Willmore fence for $21,905.