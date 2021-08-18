Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath discussed with commissioners the purchase of a 2020 Volvo LC450H Landfill Compactor, and the meeting Walrath would be having on later that day on Aug. 9 with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
Walrath first mentioned the need for approval of purchase for another compactor. Walrath stated there was one 2020 Volvo left, and it’s new. Walrath wanted to use the rest of 2020’s budget for the down-payment, and then complete the full transaction in 2022-2023’s budget.
According to Walrath, the 826 compactor that they currently have is getting worked to death, and they only keep getting busier and busier.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked, in Walrath’s research, how did the other facilities feel about the 2020 Volvo compactor.
Walrath stated his research was positive, and he has seen support as far as the warranty goes. The warranty is for five years with up to 5,000 hours. Walrath mentioned the Wagoner was a comparable price, but did not come with the 5,000 hour warranty.
According to Walrath, his vision going forward is they are going to be needing two compactors at the same time. There may be times when they are not busy, so they will use the new compactor as their primary in place of the 826.
It was unanimously approved to move forward with the down-payment for the new compactor, which will be $53,000, with the total being $753,000, which will be completed in the 2022-2023 fiscal budget year.
Walrath then brought up to the commissioners the increase in the skill price for the Willmore property. According to Walrath, they are currently in an inflation period, so it will cost an additional $20,000 for the owner’s animal fence.
The commissioners agreed that was a large increase.
Walrath stated the fence was a part of the original plan, but the prices have increased.
“There are not many contractors who do this type of thing,” said Walrath.
According to Hancock, the raise is almost double the original price they agreed on. Hancock then asked for Walrath to check into the prices and come back to discuss with the commissioners.
Walrath then informed the commissioners that he and Commissioner Roger Clark will be meeting with ITD about HW 48 and 4100.
“Shown in the capitol improvement projects, are signals to 4100, HW 48, Yellowstone HW, and 3900,” said Walrath. “It’s in the plan to add signals to those intersections, so we will talk with ITD about this.”
According to Walrath, he is not sure if ITD will want to go in the direction of traffic signals. Walrath talked with Wade Allen a few weeks ago, and he said doing a study now would be a mute point, but once school starts it could be a problem.
Hancock stated if they added a traffic light to 4100 that would solve a lot of problems.
Walrath mentioned he had talked about getting a waiver for school buses so they wouldn’t have to stop at railroad crossings to help with the flow of traffic.
Walrath then stated they would have a grant to update this plan they received from Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LTHAC) a year ago. Walrath stated Rigby is going with Harper-Leavitt Engineering (HLE) for their design plans, and so Walrath believes they should coordinate with the same consultant.
Walrath finished his discussion with the commissioners stating it is pretty much business as usual at the moment. They are continuing to do chip seals and preparing to meet with ITD.