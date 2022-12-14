This year, Clark County ranked in the top six Idaho highest paid counties in Idaho, while Jefferson county sits at eleventh from the bottom of Idaho’s 44 counties as far as wages per week.
Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average weekly salary paid to people who work in Butte County is $1,830. Many Idaho National Laboratory employees work at its various properties in Butte County, pushing wages up.
The national average weekly wage for the first quarter of 2022, the most recent data available, is $1,374, the bureau reported.
The lowest average wages in Idaho were paid in Boise County, where the average wage is $556 a week, according to the bureau.
In Idaho, people in 12 counties earn an average weekly wage of less than $750. Workers in another 19 Idaho counties are paid an average weekly wage of between $750 and $849. Workers in seven Idaho counties earn between $850 and $949 a week. And in six Idaho counties, workers earn an average of $950 or more a week. The statewide average pay is $982 a week.
Workers in only two other states — West Virginia and Mississippi — and two territories — Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico — earn less money than Idaho workers, the Labor Department report shows.
The average weekly wage paid to people in Jefferson County is $732. In Lemhi County, it’s $826. Although Clark County has the fewest number of employed people in Idaho, the 289 people there with jobs earn an average weekly salary of $1,014.
After Butte, Clark and Ada counties, other counties where the weekly wage exceeds $1,000 are Caribou $1,103, Blaine $1,067 and Camas $1,030. At the other end of the scale is Oneida County, where the average weekly wage is $584.
The highest weekly wages are paid in the District of Columbia — $2,221. New York state is No. 2 at $1,972 per week. But New York County, which is Manhattan, has an average weekly wage of $4,064.
The report shows that wages in Ada County rose by 6.9 percent from 2021 to $1,142, higher than the average U.S. wage increase of 6.7 percent compared to 2021.
Nationwide, employment grew by 5 percent in the last year, with Idaho’s two largest counties — Ada and Canyon — seeing solid increases in employment. Ada County registered a 4.1 percent increase in employment, while Canyon County’s employment grew by 5.8 percent. The report states 268,500 people have jobs in Ada County and 83,000 people are employed in Canyon County. Those two counties account for 43.6 percent of total employment in Idaho.
Across the U.S., the largest year-over-year employment increase came in Clark County, Nevada, — 12.5 percent. Las Vegas is the county seat of Clark County.
