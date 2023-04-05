NBW Architects and Jefferson County have released the official floor plan for the completion of the County Annex building’s basement, a project pursued in the desire to increase workable space for several county departments.

The floor plan was released on March 28, just before the bidding for the work was set to begin. According to a legal notice from Jefferson County, bidding will begin following a pre-bid meeting held at the courthouse on April 4. The project is estimated to cost approximately $960,000.


