NBW Architects and Jefferson County have released the official floor plan for the completion of the County Annex building’s basement, a project pursued in the desire to increase workable space for several county departments.
The floor plan was released on March 28, just before the bidding for the work was set to begin. According to a legal notice from Jefferson County, bidding will begin following a pre-bid meeting held at the courthouse on April 4. The project is estimated to cost approximately $960,000.
The completed floor plan shows the creation of three offices, additional storage, restroom facilities and a large classroom space.
“The reason we’re doing this now, and it’s been a need for a while, is we don’t want to bond or raise taxes,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, who has been working alongside NBW architects on this project. “The ARPA money presented a good opportunity to do this. Yes, ARPA is still federal tax money, but it does not impact property taxes.”
In a previous conversation with Squires, a phone interview on March 14, she stated the preliminary estimate for the basement completion project was approximately $800,000. That estimate has now been raised by over $150,000 due to recent inflation.
According to a phone interview with Squires, departments such as Information Technology and the Public Defender will now be housed in this new part of the annex building. There will also be additional space which the Elections office will likely utilize.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean elections will be held down there,” Squires said. “But there’s a ton of stuff the Elections office does outside of elections... administrative duties.”
The basement plans show a large classroom space near the center — this space will be primarily for use by 4-H and the University of Idaho Extension office, however, it will be available for other department usage and community events.
“What’s interesting to note,” Squires stated, “all of the meeting rooms at the courthouse, the old commissioner’s rooms, the commissioners’ meeting room — they’re [often] scheduled with events from the community — like canal companies. They’re heavily utilized. Downstairs will be the same situation.”
Earlier this month, Squires shared a draft of a contract with NBW for the court expansion project, which is a separate project from the basement completion, though both are ultimately in pursuit of the same goal: creating more space for Jefferson County personnel to better serve a growing public.
This project, for which there are no official floor plan designs as of yet, is estimated to cost around $875,000, according to Squires at a March 13 meeting with the commissioners.
On March 30, Squires reported the commissioners had signed the contract for the courts expansion and is currently working with the architect to create a final design.
“No one is really in the basement, except for Parks and Rec, who will be at the lake most of the summer,” Squires said. “No one will be displaced while we finish it out. That’s not the same with the courts, as there are people working in that space everyday. You can’t just say, ‘no court today.’”
By having the basement well on it’s way to completion before construction starts in the courts, Squires explained, they are helping create greater flexibility for the department. She further illustrated by moving the Public Defender to the finished basement, it creates additional office space upstairs for the courts to utilize while the expansion project progresses and allows them to continue serving the public.
A timeline for the basement project hasn’t yet been determined and will depend on the bids. Bids will be opened and read aloud on April 12 following the submission deadline. Squires explained there will be additional paper work to complete after choosing a contractor, but after beginning the project it should take 150 days for completion — roughly five months from now.
The county has chosen to allocate funds from their $5.8 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to both of these projects, Squires stated.
ARPA monies have already been allotted to different projects around the county, she said.
Central Fire District received an allotment of $350,000 for the acquisition of a new ambulance. The Public Works department received $388,220 for equipment purchases as well. Squires reported $10,000 was given to Madison Memorial’s behavioral health program and $100,000 was donated to the Mud Lake fair grounds for the acquisition of a new animal building. Squires expects to make more allocations to both the Mud Lake Fair and to CFD in the future.
