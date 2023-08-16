Jefferson County has renewed their contract with Idaho Falls ambulance, for the amount of $319,176 despite IF Ambulance announcement of a 15 percent increase in services this year over last, which would have made the contract $367,052.
Jon Perry, with IFA, presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with the initial contract which asked for a 15 percent increase over last years due to the average number of calls from Jefferson County areas. According to Perry, IFA averages nearly 1,200 calls a year, since 2020, and about 55 percent of those calls are identified as Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services.
With Jefferson County’s Central Fire District in a transition phase to offer ambulance services, Perry stated CFD would only be offering Basic Life Support (BLS) when the service begins. This would leave ALS calls still within Idaho Falls’ realm of service.
“We were kind of hoping this would go down a little bit,” stated County Commissioner Scott Hancock, “because of the reduction in the number of required calls.”
Hancock further stated he is aware CFD has not yet started their ambulance service. However, he stated he was under the impression that CFD’s ambulance service, once operational, would help decrease the number of calls going to Idaho Falls, thus decreasing the contracted amount between IFA and Jefferson County.
Until CFD is set up with ALS services, Perry said, Idaho Falls will continue to provide that service, using their own resources. However, while CFD transitions to ALS services, the data should start to even out and hopefully bring down the contract cost.
“The percentages just aren’t there yet,” Perry said. “Over the next year as we transition and we continue to help them get to a point where they are moving to an ALS service, I think that will shift. I just don’t know if that’s going to be this year.”
With CFD taking some of the call volume, however, Hancock stated his belief that a 15 percent increase may be too much.
“We’re not asking you to do a hundred percent like you have been doing,” Hancock said. “We’re taking some of that load off you.”
Currently, Central Fire District is working to establish a partnership with a billing agency before they can initiate the ambulance service with the ambulance acquired last year.
“I hate to call dates,” said CFD’s Fire Chief Carl Anderson, “but yes, by October first, we’re going to be up and running.”
While Idaho Falls Ambulance has been indespensible to Jefferson County, according to County Commissioner Roger Clark, he stated his disbelief that with CFD’s ambulance running in the next fiscal year that IFA should anticipate more than 1,000 calls from the county.
With this perspective on the table, Perry told the board he would be comfortable decreasing the 15 percent to only 10 percent. The increases, however, also have a lot to do with increasing costs in materials and fuels, which have gone up about 12 percent this last year.
“I don’t know if we can go backwards,” Perry said. “All of those costs are actually going up, and the call volume over the last four years have been hovering around that 1,200 number. It’s costly.”
Additionally, Perry brought up the recommendation for Jefferson County to consider starting an ambulance taxing district.
“The importance of having an ambulance at the ready and decreasing the funding from the general pot in the county may assist and spread over the whole, to be able to have this EMS stood up,” Perry said.
In July of last year, according to the July 6, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, the board had claimed they were not ready to establish an ambulance district.
“We don’t feel like it’s the right time,” Hancock said at the time. “We don’t want to charge the citizens if we don’t have to.”
As of this year, Hancock said in a phone interview following the meeting, the sentiment hasn’t changed. In fact, he said, before the board could consider establishing an ambulance district, the county would need to collect data.
“We have not proceeded in that until we have a better understanding of the cost to us,” Hancock said.
The number of calls and the expense of the ambulance service without a taxing district would need to be determined before they decide, he said. The voters, who would ultimately choose to establish it or not, he stated, would also need to know the potential costs of their own before making an informed decision.
“We’re trying to look out for our constituents,” Hancock said, “while making sure we can still offer this very important ambulance service with Idaho Falls and Central Fire.”
