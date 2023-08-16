Jefferson County has renewed their contract with Idaho Falls ambulance, for the amount of $319,176 despite IF Ambulance announcement of a 15 percent increase in services this year over last, which would have made the contract $367,052.

Jon Perry, with IFA, presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with the initial contract which asked for a 15 percent increase over last years due to the average number of calls from Jefferson County areas. According to Perry, IFA averages nearly 1,200 calls a year, since 2020, and about 55 percent of those calls are identified as Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance services.


