Jefferson County Commissioners decided to rescind the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement and instead charge the tipping fee for those wanting to recycle their tires at $32.40 a ton at the Circular Butte Landfill.
The original MOU had been signed in Aug. 2015 in order to establish a mutual agreement for the acceptance of tire shreds and chip waste in exchange for the removal of whole tires from Jefferson County’s Circular Butte, according to the MOU.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath stated it would make more sense to rescind the letter than to put the landfill’s current tipping fee on it.
“If they were to show up with shredded tires at the landfill, we would charge them $32.40 a ton,” Walrath said.
With how expensive tires are now to dispose of, Walrath mentioned that it makes the letter mute.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated it can be rescinded, and the commissioners hold the right to rescind it, but there has to be a 30 day notice that the MOU has been rescinded.
All of the requirements listed in the MOU have also been rescinded and are null and void.
Walrath stated he is not sure if other tire recyclers are still in business, and there is a chance his letter gets bounced back. However, it’s not worth it for the county to engage in the trade at this point.
The commissioners unanimously decided to rescind the letter and authorized Walrath to send the notices out to tire recyclers in the area.