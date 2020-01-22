On Jan. 17, a 56-year-old Jefferson County man fell through ice on the Snake River near the Lorenzo Boat Dock after attempting to rescue his dog.
According to a news release sent out by Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, William Windes’s wife called Jefferson County Dispatch and reported Windes had fallen through the ice and was hanging on, but his clothes were dragging him under.
Deputies responded at approximately 3:13 p.m. and Windes was pulled from the river and treated on scene. He was not transported.
Further investigation revealed Windes had gone out onto the ice to try to rescue his dog. Windes was able to free his dog from the water and both were uninjured.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, Idaho Falls ambulance and Jefferson County Road and Bridge.
Sheriff Steve Anderson would like to remind everyone to be extremely careful on or near the river ice. The ice is very unpredictable this time of year. Hypothermia sets in very quickly and can cause injury or death.
Anderson encourages all to make safe decisions while enjoying the outdoors. According to the release, this will help to alleviate accidents and keep first responders from having to put themselves at risk.