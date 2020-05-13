Melissa C. Nielsen, 40, of Jefferson County was struck by a vehicle driven by Lincoln Lear, 46, also of Jefferson County at approximately 5:40 a.m. May 6.
The accident occurred at 3977 E. 136 N. Sandstone subdivision. Nielsen was walking eastbound when she was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lear, who was also heading eastbound.
According to a release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lear immediately stopped and called 911. Nielsen passed away at the scene of the accident following CPR attempts.
The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office received assistance from Central QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Air Idaho.
The accident is still under investigation.