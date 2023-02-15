Jefferson County residents provide feedback on new transfer station plans

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and Public Works Director Rob Cromwell received feedback on Feb. 6 from various county residents regarding plans for a new transfer station.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the public was invited to comment on the plans to help the county gauge whether the station was needed, wanted, or what concerns surrounding residents had with the basic station schematics. Several members of the community attended the meeting prepared to give their opinions and voice their concerns.
“As we talk about this,” Hancock stated, “we aren’t saying this is ‘the most wonderful thing in the world’ for our county or anything. But we are the only county in the area that doesn’t have a transfer station.”
County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed his desire to hear not only concerns from the citizens, but their opinion on whether the station is needed or whether they believe it will be used if the county spends the money to build it.
Travis Pyle of Great West Engineering, who was also present at the meeting, began by giving a quick overview of the project’s history and to present the current plans for the station, including the project’s history and cost.
Pyle said the board took a tour of transfer stations is Island Park, St. Anthony and Bonneville County and held a follow-up meeting to discuss their likes and dislikes from the other stations and compiled a wish-list of items for the possible new Jefferson County station.
From this discussion, Pyle said, he created the first proposal containing all of the aspects the commissioners had liked, which he presented in March 2022. The total for the project fell just under $10 million, and included two traffic lanes for commercial and residential dumping, a central push pit, conventional top-load trucks and a maintenance shop among other features.
Cromwell stated, in the Sept. 12 meeting with the commissioners that he would like to work with Pyle on the design and possible phases for the project that would help reduce the cost.
The third option, which Pyle and Cromwell presented on Feb. 6 included a drive-through option and three trailer ports for front-unloading. This plan, they stated, was only approximately $3.8 million.
This plan included traffic flow across the south-facing front of the building for large trucks and trailers. The north end of the building includes a drive-through portion where smaller vehicles with less trash can unload quickly without the need to back into a bay. This, according to Cromwell, will help ease traffic and lessen the possible congestion.
Unloaded trash would then be swept from the south end of the building to the north end where trucks with trailers would be waiting in a below-ground pit, top loading the trucks for transfer to the Circular Butte Landfill.
Pyle shared his estimates for the station’s future operating costs, which totaled $770,000 per year, assuming the station receives 18,500 tons a year. In his presentation, the station’s equipment investment was estimated to be $1.2 million. Onsite operations were predicted to cost $600,000 a year, transferring and hauling were predicting to cost $770,000 a year.
First to speak at the meeting, following Pyle’s presentation, was Neil Andrews who owns the properties north and east of the proposed station location.
“I know the property,” Andrews said, as he began sharing his concerns. “No matter what you do, there will be leakage.”
According to Andrews, the proposed building site is often flooded with sub-water during the spring. His major concern, he stated, was to ensure chemicals don’t contaminate groundwater.
Pyle responded there are guidelines set by the Department of Environmental Quality that the station has to follow. He said they will have a system in place to ensure all contact water is pumped out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Also, part of the plan for the building includes building the land up to keep out of the rising sub-water.
Andrews also brought forth concerns regarding wind, traffic increases off of County Line and the possible stench coming up out the station which could all effect property values in the area.
According to Cromwell, the building was designed to face south, as north-bound wind is the least typical wind-direction in Rigby. Wind from the south would then be more likely to blow garbage and debris further inside the station rather than outside of it. He also stated on heavy-wind days, operations would close the side doors if needed to mitigate fly-away trash.
“This is something we try to abate as much as we can,” Pyle said.
Cromwell stated he anticipates about thirty vehicles coming through the station a day, which could average three to four cars per hour. On a peak day, he said the station could see 200 vehicles.
In the design, Cromwell said, he placed the entrance to the station in the middle of the property to try to mitigate backed-up traffic on County Line.
Pyle addressed the possibility of odors, which he stated is always a concern. The trucks, which will be filled with trash at the station and delivering to Mud Lake will be filled and then covered, he stated.
One other point he made regarding the smell was that this is going to be a transfer station, not a disposal site, and will not accumulate the odors the residents are likely worried about. Household trash will be brought in and put into a truck trailer for transfer to Mud Lake, he explained, and will not be stored on site.
Several members of the public expressed a wide range of concern over how the county would pay for the station’s construction and operational costs, such as resident Clark Millet.
Funds for the building’s construction, according to Hancock, would come from the Circular Butte Landfill’s Enterprise fund, a fund generated from the out-of-county waste disposed of at the Landfill. According to Hancock, this fund was used to pay for the County Courthouse and they intend to build it up again to pay for the construction of the station.
“There will be no additional tax,” Hancock stated.
As for the operational costs of the station, Cromwell informed the public the main objective for it was to be self-sustaining. The county would like the station to pay for it’s own operational costs through the generated revenue, which is one of the reasons Cromwell wanted to start with a smaller, basic services station.
Additional items brought forward by county residents included items they hoped for, such as recycling services, chemical disposal and weigh scales. According to Cromwell, these are all services they hoped to add in the future, when the revenue for the service proves it can continue to be self-sustained.
Cromwell additionally addressed concerns regarding the current site’s construction and demolition services which is free for county residents. This service, he said, will be moved to a different location on-site and will continue to be free of charge for residents.
Several community members expressed concern over the traffic delay in the drive-through area the sweeping process could cause. However, Cromwell further explained where the daily average of cars was so low, there would be plenty of time to sweep the floor throughout the day.
Some residents weren’t entirely sure why the county needed a transfer station, as it isn’t something they would personally use. Hancock explained the convenience of a station on this side of the county as the Circular Butte Landfill is 50 miles away. Resident Chuck Mann, who had asked why the station was needed agreed it would be an asset if the community truly needed and wanted it.
Resident Nancy Hansen expressed to the board the importance of ensuring the operation would be self-sustained if they claimed it would be, to avoid adding an extra fee to resident tax assessments.
The board expressed their appreciation for the comments made at the meeting as it would help the county continue in planning the facility. Clark encouraged residents to continue visiting with their neighbors about it and to continue communicating their thoughts with the county.
County Commissioner Shayne Young informed the attendees the board would continue to really look into the costs and listen to the community suggestions.
