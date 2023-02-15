Jefferson County residents provide feedback on new transfer station plans

Travis Pyle of Great West Engineers showed renderings of what the transfer station building could like based on the current plan. The building plan has three unloading bays for trailers and a drive-through area for smaller vehicles.

 Photos Courtesy of CSHQA Architects

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and Public Works Director Rob Cromwell received feedback on Feb. 6 from various county residents regarding plans for a new transfer station.

According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the public was invited to comment on the plans to help the county gauge whether the station was needed, wanted, or what concerns surrounding residents had with the basic station schematics. Several members of the community attended the meeting prepared to give their opinions and voice their concerns.


