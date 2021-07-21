Public Works Director Dave Walrath presented to the commissioners the plan to purchase a 2022 Peterbilt dump truck for $243,000 during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 6.
Walrath stated it is a 2022 ten-wheel dump truck. It has Fourth American hydraulics at the front of the truck to move a snow plow in both directions, and has a truck bed to carry a myriad of different things such as chip sealing, asphalt plant mix, and gravel.
“It’s just a dump truck,” said Walrath. “It’s a pretty significant part of our operation.
According to Walrath, it is similar to a Kenworth they purchased almost two years ago.
Walrath stated the quote they got for the new truck, with the new body and snowplow attachment, is in the ballpark of approximately $243,000. There is an option for a stainless steel body or a modified body, but the stainless steel option is about $4,700 more than the modified option.
“I’m trying to convince the commissioners that the stainless steel will last longer,” Walrath said. “We won’t have to worry about it rusting out. It’s actually a pretty good deal only having to pay the extra $4,700.”
According to Walrath, once the commissioners approve of the purchase, the hope is that it will only take seven to eight months to get the dump truck.