As of May 28, the Eastern Idaho Health District reported 80 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, a jump since the staged reopenings that began May 1. Jefferson County had two new cases in the month of May.
As of May 1, the district had 60 cases. Idaho as a whole has 2,626 cases as of May 28.
Previously, Geri Rackow of Eastern Idaho Public Health stated concerns with large gatherings as the state began reopening but acknowledged that new cases would most likely be inevitable.
“We expect to see new cases as the state opens up,” Rackow told Jefferson County Commissioners May 9. “The goal isn’t to have no cases but to manage the cases we do get as to not overwhelm hospitals.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young acts as the County representative with EIPH and says that from a county level, Jefferson has been very lucky in the number of cases seen.
“Percentage wise, in eastern Idaho we’re the lowest,” Young said. “Some of that might have to do with luck where Bonneville and Madison are seeing more cases. In Jefferson, our growth rate isn’t increasing or picking up.”
Young stated that the commissioners will begin to look at moving forward with the firework celebration and other events. As a county, Young says they don’t want to completely shutdown life but they are still following the state directive and guidelines. The county has not rescinded their emergency declaration yet.
“The commission will need to look at it and see when to pull it out,” Young said. “We’ll continue to follow what the state does but that’s something we can reassess as we open the county departments back to normal operations.”
Governor Little announced May 28 that Idaho met the criteria to move forward with the Stage 3 of opening but stressed being responsible as more restrictions lift.
“We are better off in Idaho than elsewhere not because the problem doesn’t exist here but because we’re doing a good job protecting our families, neighbors, and friends,” Little said.
Movie theaters were moved from opening in Stage 4 to Stage 3 with protocols put in place to enforce physical distancing and plans for cleaning and disinfecting.
“Health and the economy are not mutually exclusive – they are interconnected,” Little said. Half a million Idahoans are at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 if they contract it, and we cannot rebound if a huge segment of our population is concerned to engage in the economy again. They will engage, however, if they feel safe going outside their homes to visit businesses and return to work. We all play a role in keeping them safe.”