Jefferson County has seen 15 new cases of COVID-19 as of July 1, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health, nine of which are confirmed and six are probable.
The county total now sits at 32; 11 are probable cases and the rest are confirmed. Eastern Idaho Public Health District has a total of 369 cases with 1 death, 107 active cases and 262 cases released from monitoring.
Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH, stated that large, mass gatherings continue to be a huge concern and by July 17, impacts of Fourth of July gatherings will begin to show in case numbers. They continue to do contact tracing on all cases.
“We really just want to keep things at a manageable rate,” Rackow said.
While she cannot predict if the district and state will experience another spike when weather gets colder, Rackow stated having flu season as well as COVID-19 cases at the same time could place even more stress on hospital capacity.
“There is evidence that shows masks worn appropriately, meaning covering the mouth and nose, is effective to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Rackow said. “You wear it to protect others. It doesn’t necessarily keep you from getting sick, but it keeps others safe from particles you may be passing around.”
According to a study conducted by scientists from the University of Hong Kong, Harvard School of Public Health, Queen Mary Hospital, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital and The University of Maryland School of Public, surgical masks can effectively reduce the emission of influenza viruses particles in respiratory droplets, meaning masks could be used by infected people to reduce onward transmission.
The full study can be found at doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0843-2.
“Wearing a face mask is one simple thing we can do to slow the spread, keep our businesses open and get our kids back in school,” Rackow said. “Wearing a face masks goes a long way.”
The main demographic of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the health district is those in their 20s, followed by those in the zero to 19 age group.
Bonneville County has the highest number of cases in the district with 155 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases. Detailed health district case information can be found at public.tableau.com/profile/eiph.
Idaho currently is experiencing a jump in cases following the staged openings that began May 1. With the first spike of cases taking place in March, numbers relatively dropped and stayed consistent during April and May as the state was under stay-at-home orders implemented by Governor Brad Little.
Cases then jumped again, higher than the first spike in March, as later stages of opening encouraged movement throughout the state.
As of July 13, Idaho has seen 10,971 cumulative cases with 107 deaths. Detailed state case information can be viewed at public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health.