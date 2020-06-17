According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, the county continues to see a rise in building permits and revenue despite being in a COVID-19 world.
For May, Hathaway stated the office has seen 39% more requests for inspections and June permits from June 1 to June 5 are up 71% from the same period in 2019.
In the fiscal year, starting in October 2019 and currently up to June, the county is up 12% in permits as well as in their cash flow.
“The growth has been consistent,” Hathaway said. “I think there was some concern that with the partial shutdown, there would be an impact on growth and consumer confidence but we’re not seeing that.”
In terms of trends, Hathaway said they’ve seen the same growth as in previous years.
Revenue wise, where the department is still up from the previous year, some of the month by month comparisons are down, as last year showed record numbers.