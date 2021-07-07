Jefferson County Sheriff gets two new canines

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department recently received their new canines as part of the canine program they renewed in November.
Deputy Andrew Cleverly is the handler for a blonde Belton Malinois named Bizi, and Corporal Caleb Sickinger is the handler for Rocky, who is also a Belton Malinois.
Deputy Cleverly has been with the department for almost four years. Corporal Sickinger has been with the department for fifteen years.
Cleverly stated the reason the department chose a Belton Malinois is not only are they a bit smaller than German Shepherds, but they are faster and his term of service will be longer because German Shepherds get hip dysplasia which shortens their careers.
Cleverly stated Bizi was named before he arrived at the department.
“They gave me the option to rename him,” said Cleverly. “But his mannerisms and everything made his name fit him so perfect.”
Cleverly stated in November of 2020, when the sheriff’s department announced they would be getting canines, he put in for it hoping to be chosen, and then once he was chosen, he and Sickinger went to Samantha, Alabama from the middle of March to May to learn how to train and handle the dogs.
“They had gone through some tests to see if they would be good dogs for police work,” said Cleverly. “Once they passed we train them to be a control dog or test for narcotics. We trained the dogs from scratch.”
According to Cleverly, Bizi can search for narcotics, control another person if necessary, and also track someone if they choose to run off in the case of a traffic stop or other scenario.
Cleverly stated Bizi goes home with him at night and lives with him.
“Since I’ve gotten him, he’s become more protective of me,” Cleverly said. “He doesn’t like me being out of his sight; he follows me around, kind of like a child. I’ve never had a dog like him that is constantly looking for you to see what to do next.”
Cleverly stated it is normal for dogs to live with their owners. The dogs have to create a bond with the handler; if the bond isn’t made, it’s possible that the dog won’t even work for their handler.
“For the first week and a half that we’re working with these dogs, we are walking and petting them,” said Cleverly. “Then once you start into the training of what they need to do, you’re making sure that he knows you’re his person so that he’ll continue working for ya.”
Corporal Caleb Sickinger is the handler for Rocky, also a Belgian Malinois. Sickinger has been with the Sheriff’s department for 15 years, worked at the Rigby Police Department for three years, for a total of 18 years.
Corporal Sickinger was a dog handler years ago, but left the Sheriff’s office for about a year, and when he left he had to give up the dog and being a handler. When he came back, the dog had a new handler, and when the dog retired, the department decided not to renew the program.
According to Sickinger, once the department decided they were going to get the canine program back, he was pretty excited.
“I knew it was something I always wanted to do,” said Sickinger. “IJust with that brief period of being a handler before, know what it was like and the amount of work that goes into it, to me it was worth it.”
Sickinger stated having a bond with the dog and him being your partner riding around with you was something he wanted to have again, and when the opportunity presented itself he took it.
Just like Cleverly, Sickinger stated he decided not to change Rocky’s name, as it seemed to fit him.
“Living with Rocky is good,” said Sickinger. “He keeps all of us, my family and I, on our toes,” said Sickinger. “He’s got a lot of energy which is typical for his breed. They just wanna go all the time.”
As stated by Sickinger, just like Bizi, Rocky dual trained, which means he can search for narcotics and be a control dog.
Sickinger stated he’s done really well, a lot better than what he expected, being with the kids as well as Sickinger’s other dogs.
“He’s taken a shine to my kids right off the bat,” said Sickinger. “At first, he was in a muzzle around the kids because he didn’t understand what was going on and my kids didn’t understand what’s going on with him. But he loved up on them real fast.”
Sickinger stated he’s not sure if because he has all girls in his home is why Rocky loves them and treats them kind of like his pack.
“This is a great tool for the department,” said Sickinger. “Hopefully it doesn’t just end with the Cleverly and I. We’d like to see more dogs down the road and grow the canine program because it’s beneficial for the county. I know both of us are excited that we have this opportunity to work with them.”
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson the department is excited to have this tool back in their office.
“They bring a lot to the table with their narcotics detention and the PR in the community,” said Sheriff Anderson. “They’ve already identified drugs on traffic stops. We’re looking forward to what they have to offer.”